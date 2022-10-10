Transfer Test Tips

As the tests edge that little bit closer, creating a plan of action is essential to get over the finish line. Although the tests are just around the corner, lots of progress can still be made.

Recurring Mistakes

As mentioned in previous columns, it is crucial to identify areas of concern from practice tests and revise these topics. For example, if your child struggles to remember how to convert length (Km, m, cm, mm), you could create colour-coded flash cards and have morning quizzes during the school run. I believe that short and regular bursts of revision work extremely well when trying to retain information.

When working through corrections on practice tests, I find it beneficial to explain how to solve the question. Next, change the numbers in the same question and ask the child to solve it. You could even go one step further and ask them to teach it back to you. These techniques help give them confidence in any topics they may have difficulty with.

It is also a good idea to take notes instead of just reading information. Mindmaps/spider diagrams work well when trying to remember key information.

Stopping Silly Mistakes

Silly mistakes are one of the most infuriating issues to deal with during the whole Transfer Test journey. Thankfully, they can be limited or, indeed, eliminated. One of the leading causes of silly mistakes is messy working out. Children often say they don't have enough space to work on the test paper.

Although I believe it is best to do most working out beside the question, sometimes there isn't enough space. In that case, remind them that they will have the opportunity to use extra paper during the test. It is worthwhile practising using extra paper in the build-up to the test.

It is also beneficial to tally how many silly mistakes a child makes. Tallying mistakes will give them a clear vision of how many extra marks they could achieve with a little more concentration.

Healthy Eating & Exercise Before Exams

I'm aware that some sports and hobbies may have to be reduced in the test build-up. However, it is important not to stop them altogether. A healthy body equals a healthy mind. Exercise helps release tension, which will help children relax, study and perform better. It is also better for parent-children relations that all of their fun activities haven't suddenly stopped!

Over the next few weeks, my column will include tips on the night before and the morning of the tests.

Education Support Hub's Mock GL Transfer Test

I will be running a mock Transfer Test exam on Saturday 22nd October at Glenn GFC (32 Barr Hill, Newry BT34 1SY). The day aims to mirror the actual exam day as closely as possible:

Children dropped off at 9.15 am

English practice starts at 9.30 am

The main English exam begins at approximately 9.50 am

Snack/break at 10.40 am

Maths practice starts at 11.00 am

The main maths exam begins at approximately 11.20 am

Exams finish at 12.05 pm

Children collected at 12.30 pm

I will create the English and maths tests to ensure that no child has already taken the exam. I will hold a Zoom revision class the following Saturday, 29th October, covering any concerns identified in the mock exams. As spaces are limited, please get in touch with me on the information below to reserve your child's space.

