DFI Beds opens first retail store in Newry

DFI BEDS, one of Ireland’s leading bed and mattress retailers, has opened its first bricks and mortar store at the Quays Shopping Centre in Newry.

The family-run Tyrone company has invested a sum of over £225,000 in the development of the new store, a new website and a refreshed look for the brand, creating five full and part-time jobs with the expansion, adding to its 24-strong workforce at the DFI Beds manufacturing facility and HQ based in Coalisland.

The store marks DFI Beds’ first foray into physical retailing. Having built its brand online since it was established in 2019, DFI Beds’ business grew by 300% during the pandemic, making the company Ireland’s biggest online bed retailer. The decision to create a presence on the high street reflects the brands commitment to further growth both on and offline, building on its success to date with a prime store location in Newry on the key transport corridor between Belfast and Dublin.

The new store held an official launch event on Thursday 29th September, with brand collaborator, Erin McGregor, cutting the ribbon on the new premises to mark the occasion.

Speaking about the new store opening, Managing Director of DFI Beds, Brian McCann said:

“We are thrilled to open our first retail store at the Quays Shopping Centre in Newry. Up until now, DFI Beds has operated predominantly online, building our brand first via social media and then through digital advertising, following a period of significant growth, we felt it was time to build our presence offline.

“By opening our first bricks and mortar store, we are bringing the DFI Beds experience to potential customers, providing the opportunity for them to see the collections, try out the products for themselves and get to meet members of the DFI Team who can help them to find their perfect sleep solution.”

The DFI Beds brand has become synonymous with 5* customer service, offering a seamless ordering system and free delivery anywhere in Ireland within five working days.

“We pride ourselves on offering great value on great products, the best customer service and quick, free delivery and this is something that will be replicated in our new store. We are really excited to have joined the Quays Shopping Centre, the Newry location puts us in a great place to cater for customers on both sides of the border.”

Cathal Austin, Centre Manager at the Quays, Newry, welcomed DFI Beds to the complex, saying:

“We are delighted at The Quays to welcome DFI Beds. The addition of DFI Beds further enhances the already diverse offering at the centre. We are sure that customers from Newry and beyond will be impressed with this unique retail experience and enjoy the superb customer service.”

Taking a new approach to retail experience, the store layout, provides an opportunity for customers to browse the company’s beds and mattresses in store and online with iPads placed throughout the store, allowing customers to place orders directly from the store and receive their order within 5 working days. Members of the DFI Sales team are also on hand in-store to assist customers as required.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Grant Fit Out for all their fantastic work in helping us to develop the store. From start to finish, the Grant Fit Out team have been a dream to work with, supporting us every step of the way and realising our vision for the store. Our Project Manager, Paul Grant, deserves a special mention for always finding answers and solutions to our questions and challenges- no matter how big or small.”

Based in Coalisland, every DFI Bed’s mattress and bed is made in its own state of the art manufacturing facility using the latest advancements in sleep technologies, construction techniques and materials to create mattresses and beds that deliver on comfort and value for customers.

The DFI Beds store is now open at the Quays Shopping Centre complex, Newry. The store will open Monday and Tuesday, 9am – 6pm; Wednesday to Friday, 9am - 9pm; Saturday, 9am - 6pm and Sunday, 1pm - 6pm. Visit dfibeds.com to shop online or learn more.