MICHAEL AND BODHI ASSIST CREESLOUGH RESCUE EFFORTS

EFFORTS taken on the part of a Newry man and his Golden Labrador companion have played a vital role in helping emergency services locate several of the victims of the horrific explosion that decimated an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough.

Mr Michael McCamley, pictured right alongside his loyal canine companion Bodhi, answered the call to action made to them by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service following the devastating blast that has claimed the lives of ten people as well as leaving a deep scar on the quiet county Donegal village that will not heal for generations to come.

According to Mr McCamley, who is a proud member of the Search and Rescue Dogs Association, or SARDA: “When you respond to calls such as what happened at Creeslough you just don't know what it is you are going to face. “My thoughts are with the families of those who have died as a result of this incident. We did our best, we just wish we could have done more.”

For full story see this week's edition of The Newry Democrat