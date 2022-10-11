Sinéad owes her life to Action Cancer

Sinéad Hoben is 49 years old and a full-time mum and writer. She lives in Newry with her husband Stan and children; Sarah (19), Jack (17) and Sophia (10). Sinéad also has a grown-up daughter named Tara (22).

Sinéad had been attending routine screenings with Action Cancer every two years, since the age of 40, both on board the Big Bus and at Action Cancer House in Belfast.

“I have always been vigilant about attending for screening. I found the mammograms to be slightly uncomfortable but not painful.”

When Sinéad was 19 she found a lump in her breast while self-checking, which turned out to be benign. “For this reason, I’ve always been particularly aware of the importance of self-checking on a monthly basis and the screening service available at Action Cancer from the age of 40.”

“When the time came around for my routine appointment, I always tried to get a slot on board the Big Bus at a time when it was coming to Newry. On occasion when it was fully booked up, I was happy to travel up to Action Cancer House in Belfast to attend an appointment there instead.”

Sinéad had her fifth screening with Action Cancer on 2nd March 2021 up in the Belfast Screening Centre. Two weeks later she received a letter from the charity saying that something was detected in her right breast and further investigation was required.

“Every time I received the results letter previously, everything was clear on my mammogram, so you can imagine my shock when the letter explained that further assessment was needed. I had a really bad feeling about it and was convinced that something was wrong.”

On 2nd April I attended the Breast Clinic at Craigavon Hospital: “Because of Covid, my husband Stan couldn’t attend the appointment with me. He had to wait in the car. It was very daunting going in on my own, not knowing what to expect.”

That day Sinéad had a physical examination, mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy. “As the morning wore on, people were arriving and being dismissed whereas I was still there waiting for the next test. I felt increasingly worried that I was going to walk out of there with bad news.”

“Following my biopsy, it was suggested that I go for a walk with my husband, while I was awaiting the results. After 40 minutes the nurse brought both of us in to see the Consultant and asked us to take a seat, and it was then in that room that my whole world came tumbling down in an instant.”

Sinéad’s fears were realised when the Consultant explained that they had found two suspicious areas in the right breast. The first biopsy was normal but the second revealed a small breast cancer that would need to be operated on by lumpectomy.

“I was really shocked to receive the diagnosis. I was unaware of any family history of the disease and I had always been so careful with self-checking myself and attending for regular mammograms. The diagnosis just seemed to come out of the blue. I have always looked after my health and weight. I watched what I ate and exercised regularly, walked daily for 50 minutes, didn’t smoke and only had the occasional glass of wine.”

Sinéad was advised to tell the children immediately. “I broke the news to the kids gently over the course of a few days. I didn’t want to hit them with the bad news all at once, so I relayed what was happening to me in a drip-drip fashion. It was very hard breaking it to them, but I tried to stay positive.”

Further investigations, and another appointment, revealed more pre-cancerous cells and it was agreed that the best course of action was for Sinéad to have a mastectomy but one which didn’t completely remove the breast in its entirety but saved her skin and nipple area. Sinéad underwent surgery on 14th May and was in hospital for four days afterwards.

“Following my surgery, I was very relieved that the cancer had been removed from my body and I was reassured that it hadn’t spread and I would not need chemotherapy or radiotherapy. This was fantastic news. I was, however, very upset that the majority of my breast had to be removed. I did find this to be quite traumatising. I was grateful that the reconstruction could take place at the same time as the tissue removal. I think this having a new breast as opposed to no breast on waking from my surgery made it easier for me to come to terms with the whole thing.”

Because Sinéad has a breast cancer that was hormone positive, she now has to take hormone blocker medication for the next five years.

Sinéad is now cancer free and doing well. As part of her recovery, Sinéad attended six weeks counselling with Action Cancer’s regional therapeutic services in February 2022 at the Quays in Newry.

“My counsellor Leona was absolutely amazing. She was a great listener and let me do a lot of talking. She helped me realise my strength, given what I had been through. I had been reluctant to share all of my emotions with my family and friends but with Leona I could just let it all out, tears and all! She encouraged me to publish my book of poetry entitled ‘In My Head’ which I had compiled during my treatment and this was my way of coping with my diagnosis.”

“I believe Action Cancer saved my life through early detection. My cancer was caught at an early and treatable stage and I am forever grateful to the charity’s amazing breast screening service. We are very fortunate having this service available to women in their 40s. I have friends in England who, learning of my experience, wanted to get checked out but you can only do this under the age of 50 if you are willing to pay privately.”

“My message to women in their 40s is this. Book an appointment with Action Cancer - at the Big Bus or Action Cancer House in Belfast. Don’t be afraid to get checked out. For the vast majority of women, you will come away with reassurance. My story highlights the importance of regular screening. Just because you’ve come once doesn’t mean you’re out the woods. Regular screening is vital.”