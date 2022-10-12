"Halloween for Children at Newry and Mourne Museum"

Visit Newry and Mourne Museum over this Autumn and see the exhibitions, which trace the social and political history of this historic region.

On 22 and 29 October your children can visit Newry and Mourne Museum to unleash their wild and wicked imaginations to create ghostly arts and crafts in celebration of the scariest time of the year.

There are two sessions each day, 10.30am - 12.00pm and again from 1.30pm – 3.00pm. This activity is appropriate for children aged 5 - 11 years. Numbers for these workshops are limited so pre-booking of places is essential.

Also, on 31 October, join renowned storyteller Liz Weir for some spooky (and not so spooky) tales to suit all ages. Liz is based in Co Antrim but has an international reputation. She is the author of 27 books for young people and tells stories to people of all ages.

There will be three sessions, starting at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm, which will last 40 minutes approximately. This is appropriate for children aged 4 - 11 years. Numbers for these sessions are limited so pre-booking of places is essential.

All the activities are will cost £1.50 per child If you wish to book or you require more information, please email Declan.Carroll@nmandd.org.

This year our ever-popular Halloween hunt returns. Children can run around that entire building looking for clues to help them fill in their quiz sheet while you can look at the artefacts on display.

Entrance to Newry and Mourne Museum is free of charge, with free car parking. All the rooms are accessible, with the lift operating on every level of the Museum. There is also an accessible toilet on the ground floor with baby changing facilities.

For opening hours, information on events, upcoming exhibitions and other services please telephone 0330 137 4422.