Sophie shines at semi finals of Irish Junior Eurovision song contest heats

MAYOBRIDGE singing sensation Sophie Lennon has made it to the semi-finals of the Irish Junior Eurovision song contest heats having been awarded a perfect 30/30 by the judging panel.

Sophie, whose seraphic singing talents were first brought to public attention after her mother Theresa posted a video of her singing O’Holy night on social media two years ago that p[roceeded to go viral receiving over 70'000 shares and 150,000 comments in the process, stated that she feels over the moon to have made it as far in such a prestigious contest.

“Having made it to the semi-finals of the Irish Junior Eurovision song contest heats I feel over the moon. The entire experience has been a brilliant journey and I am so delighted. Competing in the Junior Eurovision song contest heats has been such an amazing opportunity and I have loved every moment of it.

“I competed in the heats last year and I made it to the finals, but I wasn't selected to represent Ireland in the junior eurovision song contest. However, RTE did get in contact with me and asked me if I would like to come back again this year to compete in the heats so I did.

“We were sent the songs in advance that we had to perform during the contest and we had to learn these songs and sing them in Irish. The songs that we had to sing were contemporary as opposed to traditional Irish songs. The songs were translated into Irish and some of the songs may sound a little bit different when sang in Irish, but they were easy to learn and I do study Irish at school so I already knew how to pronounce many of the words, so singing Irish comes naturally to me.”

You may be tempted to believe that having to perform live in front of a panel of judges at such a prestigious contest like the heats to determine who will represent Ireland in the junior Eurovision song contest this December in Armenia would be a nerve wracking experience for such a young woman of Sophies age, with the adolescent musical protégée only having just started her second year of school at Sacred Heart Grammar, however thanks to Sophies exceptional singing capabilities the young muse has already performed in venues that would equal and even arguably surpass the renown of the Irish Junior Eurovision Song contest heats held by RTE this year.

These include having recently been cast in the titular lead role in the upcoming West End Play Marnie and the Kaleidoscope as well as portraying young Fiona in the Grand Opera House Belfast's rendition of Shrek the Musical.

Owing to both these and the many other experiences that Sophie has had in the past two years , having to compete in the heats of the Irish Junior Eurovision song contest is just another day at the office for the young stage performer with Sophie herself stating that for her the stage has become “a second home.”

“Because I had competed in the contest last year, I wasn't that nervous, the stage is really my second home. Out of the whole competition I got the highest score in the semi-finals, 30 out of 30. This is the same score that I got in last year's heats as well, so this makes me feel very amazing having gotten 30/30 two years in a row is unbelievable.

“Having said this competing in the heats for the Irish Junior Eurovision song contest is a pretty big responsibility, not only because I got the highest score, but also because it will be a pretty big responsibility if I am selected to represent Ireland in this year's Junior Eurovision song contest. If I do make it to Armenia to represent Ireland in the contest it would be a dream come true.

“I have been practicing like mad for this whole competition. LIke I said I had to learn the words to the songs in Irish and I kept on continuingly singing the lyrics until I knew them by heart . My singing teacher Fiona Flynn of Flynn performing arts also helped me out with this as well. I have been with Fiona for nearly a year now.”

As we all know talent has to come from somewhere, and despite the fact that young Miss Lennon is imbued with a such a degree of muscial abilities as to make the average person who can’t carry a tune envious beyond comprehension, she is no exception to this rule, with the young bard attributing her wealth of talent to her Grandparents generation.

“I wouldn't say that I get my musical talents from my mum and dad, however I would say that I inherit my talents from my Nanny and Grandad because they were in a band called the Castaways back in the day, so ever since I was young my Grandad has been teaching me about music.

“Although I only really started singing when I was about nine or ten. The first musical performance that I delivered was with Cool FM. They were hosting an event called Cool before Bedtime. I was asked onto the show where I performed and the hosts of the show were all so lovely and then they asked me back again.

“This was after my mum published the video on social media of me singing O'Holy Night on Facebook. Belfast live saw my Silent Night video so they put this on their page and it absolutely blew up. The video was shared on in places as far afield as America, Australia, Canada, there were 150,000 comments on the video with over 70'000 shares.”

Although Sophie had no reservations in relating the fact that the origins of her musical aptitude do not rest with her loving mother Theresa, who in her own words describes Sophie as being “ a great wee girl”, this did not stop the proud mother of two from expressing her delight at the prospect that Sophie could be selected to represent Ireland in the Junior Eurovision Song contest 2022.

“If Sophie is selected to represent Ireland in the 2022 Junior Eurovision song contest, I would feel absolutely over the moon and delighted. Sophie loves performing in front of great big crowds so it would be a dream come true for Sophie to compete in the Junior Eurovision song contest this December in Armenia. She came so far last year and she has put in so much hard work over the past two years, but she takes everything in her stride, she is a great wee girl.”