Traffic concerns at 'Point junction

SDLP Councillor Declan McAteer has moved to allay concerns over a proposed traffic layout in Warrenpoint.

"Residents of the developments in and around the Bridal Loanan Warrenpoint are rightly concerned about the further intensification of traffic generated at the Upper Dromore /Duke Street /East Street junction via this application,” said Cllt McAteer.

“Whilst outline Planning Approval was granted at our September Council Planning meeting, I as Chairman and local Representative felt it was important to ensure the chaotic traffic congestion currently experienced at this location was not amplified with an additional possible 53 housing units added to the hundreds of houses already there. Statistically there would be an additional 75 cars /150 journeys per day through this junction.

The original development of this entire Planning Zone, in my opinion was always deeply flawed, in that only one access/exit was provided onto the busy junction at Upper Dromore Rd.

We as local representatives have been given the responsibility to deliver planning at a local level, albeit via a plan which was not of our making nor designed by local people for local people.

Taking into consideration the extreme pressures around housing provision in the Crotlieve area, I felt to completely oppose the application would not serve the greater public interest. However, I firmly believe the traffic issue must be addressed. In this vein, I have asked our senior planners in collaboration with DFI Roads Service, to attach more definitive conditions to one of the KSRs ( Key Site Requirements) – Junction Improvements.

This will involve an agreed set of junction and lane improvements, which must be in place prior to any development commencing on the site.

While this may not completely solve the problem, it is the only opportunity presenting to influence any degree of change to the status quo".