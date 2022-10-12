"We did our best, we just wish we could have done more" -Michael McCamley

“WE did our best, we just wish we could have done more.”

These are the solemn words spoken by Newry man Michael McCamley following the tragic explosion at a petrol station in the village of Creeslough, claiming the lives of ten people.

Alongside his faithful Golden Labrador called Bodhi, Mr McCamley, who works as a chef in Newry’s Bank Bar and Bistro as well as being a volunteer Dog handler with the Search and Rescue Dog Association or SARDA, was one of the first search and rescue operatives to arrive at the scene of the horrific explosion which has shook the normally peacefully County Donegal village to its very foundations.

Whilst in his own words Mr McCamley described the scene in the immediate aftermath of the explosion at the Applegreen service station as being one of “organised mayhem” this did not in anyway distract either himself or his loyal canine companion from putting the professional training they had received at the hands of SARDA to use in ensuring they did everything within their power to locate those who could still be trapped in the rubble in the aftermath of the blast.

“Last Friday evening at 6pm we got a call which came from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service that had been sent out by Pulsar.

“This is directly relayed to our co-ordinator at SARDA they then directs us in regards where it is we have to go and informs us as regards the nature of the incident that we are responding to.

“Whenever I got the call, I was working, but this is the nature of being a volunteer for SARDA, you could have to drop everything at a moment's notice to respond to a call out but luckily enough working with the great staff at the Bank Bar and Bistro I was able to do this and they have my full respect for letting me do this.

“When I arrived at the scene of the incident it was like organised mayhem. Present at the scene was the Gardai, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service , the Donegal Fire Brigade as well as the Coast Guard. The whole area was sealed off and the Emergency services were waiting for me to go in to identify and locate victims of the explosion that were trapped in the rubble pile.

“Whilst there were a lot of emergency responders at the scene, Bodhi and I just focused on doing our jobs. When responding to incidents such as this the training that we have received at the hands of SARDA just kicks in and we remain calm and composed and just do our job regardless of how many emergency responders are on site.

“Bodhi and I were on scene for a total of 13 hours. I arrived on scene at about 8pm in the evening and then I was there until about 9am the following morning.”

Whilst relating a detailed account of what for most people would be an almost impossible task to carry out in the aftermath of one of the most harrowing disasters to occur in Ireland in recent memory, Mr McCamley explained how it is he and his beloved dog Bodhi managed to keep a cool head whilst conducting the all important responsibility of locating those trapped within the remants of the collapsed structure follwing the devastating explosion that completely eviserated the service station in the village.

“Along with Bodhi, I am a member of SARDA, which is the Search and Rescue Dog Association Ireland North. SARDA specialises in recovery of missing people. We have dogs that specialise in searching for people in bodies of water as well as mountain rescue dogs, lowland dogs and for what happened in Creeslough we have specialist collapsed structure dogs.

“Bodhi is trained for searching for people in collapsed structures and he is also a mountain rescue dog as well as a lowland dog. Usually most SARDA dogs only specialise in one field of search and rescue but Bodhi specialises in three, so Bodhi is one of the most highly qualified dogs in the UK.

“He has also been training for the past five years, so he is pretty switched on to what is going on and he is clever minded dog.

“When we began our search of the area, the explosion had already happened and all of the rubble had piled down on the ground. Like I said Bodhi is quite a smart dog and he was able to locate and pinpoint straight away where all the victims where on site.

Just doing his job

“For an incident like this Bodhi is just doing his job. He is an air scenting dog which means he air scents on a victim that is trapped in the rubble. What Bodhi is trained to do is to locate someone trapped in a collapsed structure up to 36 hours after an incident such as the one that occurred in Creeslough. So, if you are trapped in rubble within 36 hours Bodhi will find you.

“At the scene there would have been a lot of scent in the air and as a dog handler your dog would respond to this straight away so you have to know your dog and understand what it is your dog is reacting too. We work together as a team; you have to understand what it is your dog is thinking and your dog needs to understand what it is you are thinking.

“So as a team whenever Bodhi and I search for victims of incidents like this what we do is that I remain on the outside of the rubble whilst Bodhi approach's the inside to try and locate victims. Once he has identified a potential victim trapped in the rubble he will bark and give me a push as an indication that he has found someone and then he will keep bouncing back and forth to let us know where the person is. The fire service will then do their job before we move on to the next search area.”

“With me at the scene of the incident was a second SARDA dog handler by the name of Trevor Hartley who also had with him a scenting dog called Tess. In an incident such as the one that happened in Cresslough Bodhi would go in and try to locate victims trapped in the rubble and then Trevor and his dog Tess would also go in to pick up the scent to confirm Bodhi’s scent.”

Mr McCamley concluded by paying his sincerest of condolences to the bereaved relatives of the ten individuals who have tragically lost their lives in what he himself describes as being “one of the most difficult incidents“ he has ever responded to in his time working for SARDA.

“Collectively for all my past experiences as a dog handler working for SARDA what happened at Creeslough has probably been one of the most difficult incidents I have ever responded too. The whole experience was surreal. My thoughts are with the families of those who have died as a result of this incident. Whilst we did our best, we just wish we could have done more.”