Action Mental Health Newry wipe tears away with Onions

MENTAL Health charity AMH Newry have published a new collection of short stories and poetry that will be available from this week onwards.

Entitled “Onions” the book, which is a compilation of poetry, fiction, as well as a number of nonfiction pieces, is a fruit of the labour of the new horizons branch of the organisation which focus on getting those with mental health problems back into paid or voluntary employment.

Sara Miller, who is a skills coach with AMH New Horizons Newry, provided detail on the services that the New Horizons branch of the group provides to those within the community, as well as some degree of detail on how the groups new book “Onions” was compiled and published.

“AMH New Horizons Newry is part of the Action Mental Health charity which has nine sites across Northern Ireland. The organisation looks after adults with a variety of mental health issues.

“The New Horizons branch of this organisation focuses on getting people back into paid or volunteer work as well as addressing mental health issues through a combination of accredited and non-accredited courses, or also one to one support.

“The creative writing group in AMH New Horizons Newry is one of these courses. I myself run it and it has been running now for over a year and half every Friday morning and it has proved immensely popular. Since everyone was creating such great work within this group what we decided to do was go through the process of compiling everyone's work for publication in a book.

"Onions" itself is a mixture of poetry, fiction and a couple of non-fiction pieces. Also, at the back of the book there are also a number of creative writing exercises as well. The book is 88 pages long. What I encouraged each member of our group to do was to select our best work and then we worked through editing these pieces. Although the book itself will not be for sale what we are hoping to do is distribute it to different places where those people who would most benefit from it can pick it up. This would include places such as Newry Library, dental surgeries, clinics, hospitals, the library.”

Sara was also keen to provide some degree of detail in regards how the groups publication came to garner such a peculiar a title as “Onions”

“Why we took the decision to settle on a title such as "Onions" for the book is a funny story. During the first creative writing course we introduced the idea of prompts as a means to help us find inspiration for our writing. Since I am such a poor house keeper I had an onion sitting in my kitchen for about six weeks, and thus the onion had grown a very beautiful stalk.

“So, on the front cover of the book is a photo of the onion which was pencil edited by a member in the group. I also brought out to the very first creative writing class in AMH Horizons Newry to act as a prompt. We encouraged our members to think about as many different stories from this one onion as possible and we came up with about 16 different stories.

“The inspiration that the group took from the onion for their stories represents the creative many possibilities that can arise from an everyday object such as an onion. Although an onion is an everyday item that can be found in everyone's household, it can become much more exciting.

“Furthermore, all of the work written in this book was taken from prompts such as the onion that were developed upon by each person. Each week I would bring in different prompts to the class, which could have been anything and this would have encouraged their writing. For example, in one class paper, I gave the members of the class five different kinds of paper such as cardboard and shiny paper and the class needed to be inspired by the feel or look of the paper. “Therefore, “Onions” itself is compiled of a variety of different stories because they were all inspired by a variety of different prompts that were then developed upon by each unique individual style of each member of the group.”

“Onions” will be available from the Newry Library as well as various different locations throughout the NMD district area.