Chairperson hosts reception for Kilbroney Youth Committee

Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage hosted a reception for Kilbroney Parish Church Youth Committee.

The reception was held as part of the bicentennial celebrations of Kilbroney Parish Church, Saint Bronach’s.

The Church opened in Easter 1822 and as part of their anniversary celebrations three members of the church youth committee, under the direction of local artist Shelagh Roberts undertook a project to replicate the infamous Saint Bronach’s Clock and Bell Tower. Henry Coffey, age 13 and brother and sister Darragh and Anna Farnon age 12 and 10 created a truly impressive replica model of the church tower complete with clock and bells. The tower is of particular historical interest since it is one of the few bell ringing towers remaining in Ireland with six bells that are capable of full circle ringing.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Chairperson Councillor Michael Savage said “I am delighted to host this reception tonight and would like to sincerely thank Henry, Daragh and Anna for the time they have spent researching, designing and building the tower and clock. Projects of this nature are extremely important to capture historical moments within the church’s calendar. This year is especially poignant as Saint Bronach’s celebrates its 200-year anniversary.”

A book detailing the history of the 200-year-old Kibroney Parish Church, written by Shelagh Roberts and Pauline Coffey has also been published as part of the bicentennial celebrations.