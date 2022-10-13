Daisy Hill campaigner gives Senate his thoughts on a 'New Ireland'

Daisy Hill Hospital campaigner and writer, Francis Gallagher, has taken part in the Dublin Senate’s consultation on the constitutional future of Ireland.

The Senate is part of the Irish Republic’s parliament, based in Leinster House.

The Senate consultation committee asked the public, throughout Ireland, to make written submissions on their vision for a New Ireland. After the committee studied these, Francis, along with 15 other people, were asked to present their ideas to Senators in the Senate chamber.

These citizens came from a variety of backgrounds, presenting views from a diversity of political traditions from the whole island.

Francis said:

“I used this wonderful opportunity to present the case for a unitary confederal Ireland. In a confederation, government decision making is brought closer to the citizen through a system of direct democracy.

“It works very well in Switzerland, making it one of the most accountable and prosperous countries in the world. I made the point that many people feel alienated from our current system of representative democracy and that a new democracy in Ireland should be more participative so people have real influence over policy decisions where they live and work.”

“Put simply, in a confederation, Newry could be a municipality and its people would have the power to exercise direct democracy on issues effecting their city. For example, they could vote on whether the Albert basin park would be established or to prevent any stripping of acute services from Daisy Hill hospital. So its all about giving more power to the people.”

“I highlighted to Senators that a confederation is a unitary state but not a centralised one. Centralisation is bad because it gives too much power to the banks, corporations and politicians. But there were different views of a confederal Ireland expressed at the Senate. I am keeping an open mind about everything. I did make the point that a completely new constitution was needed for the whole island, that would respect everyone’s identity while also providing accountable government. And then there is a need to reform the EU but I didn’t have time to discuss that.”

“I related to the Senate committee that part of the problem in building support for a New Ireland was that the institutions at Stormont cemented divisions among the people of the North. This is because Stormont is organised around identity rather than accountability. What this means for people at Newry is that government bodies such the Southern Health Trust and Department of Health can downgrade their hospital because these government departments are not accountable to local people.

“If Stormont, while providing equality of respect for political and cultural identity, was also based upon accountability, a more civic society would develop in the North and we would also have an improved economy and public services where they are lacking. Through time, the next generations would then be in a more confident position to achieve broader community consensus on the constitutional question.

“But I would encourage people throughout the North to organise citizen assemblies in their townlands, villages, towns, cities and discuss these issues in a way that is comfortable for them. Every person’s voice should be heard and treated with respect. I related to Senators that the best way to bring about a New Ireland was to forge consensus for it among the whole community.”