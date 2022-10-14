Newry arrests after PSNI raids

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have made a number of arrests following searches at three properties in the Newry area on Friday.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

A 43-year-old woman was also arrested at the same property on suspicion of possession of criminal property and a number of drug-related offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

They both remain in custody at this time for further police questioning.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were also both interviewed in respect of drugs-related offences and a file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Shaw said: “The searches were part of a proactive policing operation led by detectives from our Organised Crime Branch, with help from various other departments, and were conducted across the Newry area.

“As a result of the searches, our detectives have seized suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs, a quantity of cash, mobile phones and a number of other related items.

“The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“The Organised Crime Unit remains committed to tackling all funding streams that help line the pockets of these groups. As always, we rely on the local community to help us. You can provide information by calling us directly in confidence on 101, or

alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”