Wider Newry now connected to Fibrus Hyperfast Full Fibre

Over 2,000 homes and businesses in the towns surrounding Newry city are now connectable to next generation access (NGA) gigabit capable broadband services.

The new broadband infrastructure has been rolled out by Fibrus, Northern Ireland’s fastest growing telecoms provider which specialises in full fibre broadband solutions for rural and regional communities.

People living and working in Belleeks, Bessbrook, Camlough, Drumintee, Jonesborough, Lislea, Meigh, Mountnorris, Mayobridge, Poynztpass and Whitecross can now access hyperfast full fibre broadband.

Fibrus began work across the townlands in May this year, setting out to transform broadband infrastructure here, having already completed extensive works across over 160,000 premises right across Northern Ireland.

Explaining what this means for the people living and working in the area, Shane Haslem, Chief Operating Officer at Fibrus, said: “Fibrus was established to enhance the lives of those living in rural areas like those surrounding Newry city. For too long, rural areas right across Northern Ireland have gone without quality connectivity services, despite being a hub for local businesses and family homes.”

Shane explained that the need for a meaningful online connection was accelerated by the pandemic and continues to be a vital component of everyday life, especially for those living in digital darkness.

He said: “Many people are continuing to work from home, albeit in a hybrid model. Accessing schoolwork online has become the new norm and it goes without say that we all enjoy watching our favourite films and shows on streaming platforms. That’s why access to high speed reliable broadband has become like any other utility for modern homes and businesses – it’s as essential as electricity and heating.

“The arrival of full fibre broadband in rural areas will revolutionise the way families and businesses go about their day-to-day lives. We are delighted to see more and more rural communities getting connected to our new transformative network.”

Shane concluded: “Fibrus will continue to address the digital imbalance in rural connectivity across Northern Ireland and we look forward to seeing more communities enjoying the benefits of our full fibre network.”

Welcoming the development, Newry and Armagh MP Mickey Brady said: “It is very positive to witness the work that Fibrus has carried out in the wider Newry area. Providing rural areas with full fibre broadband will undoubtedly enhance the lives of local residents and businesses on a daily basis through access to a secure broadband connection.

“It’s vital that rural businesses and communities have access to decent and affordable broadband which is essential for work, study and communicating.”

Newry and Armagh MLA Justin McNulty also voiced his support for the rollout, which is part of a wider £197m investment under Project Stratum aimed at delivering critical digital infrastructure.

“This is a welcome development for our economy and also for our community. I am excited to see how Fibrus can positively impact our rural communities going forward as its digital rollout continues. There’s no doubt that investment in rural infrastructure will not only help businesses but also alleviate digital poverty and will connect families with the broadband speeds that will allow them to live in the modern world.”