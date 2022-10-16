Council Celebrates Positive Ageing Month with 'Mad Hatters' Tea Party

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage officially opened Positive Ageing Month with a virtual ‘Mad Hatters Tea Party’ which took place on Wednesday 5 October.

We are working in partnership with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, for Positive Ageing Month to offer a range of events and activities throughout the month of October to celebrate the contribution older people make to their communities.

For this event, the organisers enlisted the help of eight local schools, St. Pauls Bessbrook; Newry High School; Our Lady’s Grammar School, Newry; St. Colman’s College, Newry; St. Marks Warrenpoint; Kilkeel High School; St. Joseph’s High School, Crossmaglen and St. Louis Kilkeel to deliver the ‘Mat Hatters Tea Party Boxes’ to local residents.

The Council supplied 25 tea boxes to each of the schools and students were tasked with delivering them to the homes of 25 older residents in their respective areas along with an invitation to join the ‘Mat Hatters Tea Party’. A total of 200 tea boxes containing a selection of mouth-watering treats to be eaten during the online tea party were delivered. The pupils delivering the tea boxes showed the residents how to log-in to join the event via their PC, device or phone.

The afternoon was a huge success, as residents were entertained by renowned local singer, Danny Doran who played and sang a medley of songs throughout the tea party.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage said, “As people live longer, we all need to consider how best to support the older generation in our community and how best to celebrate them! Positive Ageing Month offers opportunities to acknowledge the contribution older people make to their communities and I am delighted to launch Positive Ageing Month with our ‘Mad Hatters’ Tea Party.”

Each person who took part in the event also received literature highlighting the numerous health and wellbeing services and activities which are available to them within the community to alleviate loneliness enabling them to remain active, connected and included.