Have your say on the future of forests in Down

Forest Service, an Executive Agency of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), has launched a public engagement regarding forests in Down.

Since 2019, Forest Service have carried out seven consultations regarding the management of Forest Service forests and woodlands. Nearly 350 responses have been received with over 100 stakeholder organisations responding. When the Down consultation is closed all of Northern Ireland will have been consulted upon.

Forest Service planning forester, Breandan Mulholland, said: “Forest Service is delighted with the responses received to our consultations so far. We have received responses from a diverse range of stakeholders including those representing industry, recreation users, wildlife interests and local communities. This has helped us to improve plans to meet the diverse and sometimes competing demands of people, industry and nature.”

“Each year nearly nine million visits are made to Forest Service forests and woodlands, with the most visited forests being in County Down. Each year over 275,000 visits are made to Castlewellan Forest and over 175,000 visits to Tollymore Forests.”

“Working in partnership with councils, millions of pounds have been invested in forest based recreation facilities across Down. This includes working in partnership with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to build world class mountain bike facilities at Rostrevor Forest.”

“Unfortunately, in many forests in south Down areas of larch trees have died from the plant disease Phytophthora ramorum however, through the planning process, this gives us an opportunity to bring forward plans to increase native woodland.”

“As our forests develop as places of industry, environment and leisure, we are encouraging everyone to continue to make their feelings known. This engagement enables everyone to become involved at an early stage of the forestry planning process.”

“Forestry planning helps us deliver many services from our forests and woodlands, such as timber production and capture of carbon dioxide to mitigate climate change.”

The consultation paper identifies opportunities where forest plans could be improved and suggests how this might be taken forward. You are invited to express your views and opinions. The consultation can be accessed via the ‘Citizen Space’ website, or for assistance ring 028 7034 0867.

Mr Mulholland added: “Forests are a vital natural resource which belong to us all, and it is particularly important that those with an interest have their say.”

The consultation runs from 23 September to 30 November 2022.