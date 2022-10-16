Local Medicine Exhibition now open at Newry and Mourne Museum

A new exhibition exploring the aspects of the history of healthcare in the Newry and Mourne area is now open and available to view at Newry and Mourne Museum.

The temporary exhibition, ‘Caring for the Community: The Development of Medicine in Newry and Mourne’ was opened by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage.

A wide range of artefacts dating from the late 19th and 20th centuries, including medical instruments and equipment will be on display. They provide a fascinating insight to the development of healthcare within the region. Attention is given to the role of local dispensaries and healthcare in the 19th century, the development of hospitals in the area, local chemists, the introduction of the National Health Service in 1948 and the impact of the Troubles in the 1970s and 1980s.

The exhibition themes and artefacts on display are put into context by the recollections of several local health care professionals, which are published in a booklet which accompanies the exhibition. On launching the exhibition, Chairperson Councillor Michael Savage said, “I would like to thank those who contributed to the booklet for their generosity and time. The memories of doctors, nurses, staff and clinics will undoubtedly resonate with many in the community. Indeed, thanks to everyone who contributed to the exhibition.”

Museum Curator, Noreen Cunningham said, “The launch of this exhibition is timely as it highlights how local healthcare providers were key in the treatment of many historical diseases locally, which is particularly apt as we move beyond the current pandemic.”

The exhibition is free of charge and will run until September 2023

Entrace to Newry and Mourne Museum is free of charge. For opening hours, information on events, upcoming exhibitions and other services please telephone 0330 137 4422.