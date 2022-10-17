ESB to replace e-car charging point in Warrenpoint

A NEW e-car charging point is to be installed in Warrenpoint.

SDLP Councillor Declan McAteer confirmed that ESB plan to replace this unit as part of a regional rejuvenation project.

Councillor McAteer commented:

“Numerous constituents have contacted me over the past week very concerned at the fact that the only Electric Vehicle Charging Unit in Warrenpoint and the adjacent area has been out of commission for around six weeks now.

I have corresponded with ESB in Dublin who operate numerous charging units here in the North, explaining this was the only charging point for E-Cars outside of Newry and the next closest was Downpatrick. To leave a large strategically situated town like Warrenpoint, which sits on the Coastal Route, without coverage for so long was unacceptable.

“I received a comprehensive reply and update, which stated that the Havelock Place unit is an old model, broken, and spare parts are not available. ESB plan to replace this unit as part of a regional rejuvenation project involving an increase in the suite of chargers available. I was also assured this charger would be prioritised in their first tranche of work, however the new units have not arrived from the suppliers yet, but are expected within the next few weeks. Installation will follow, but realistically this could potentially roll over into the new year.

Given the rapid increase in electric car ownership, the development of accompanying infrastructure to service this has not moved in tandem.

“The Minister responsible, Mr John O’Dowd, needs to urgently address this deficit.

I was also informed ESB plan to commence paid- for EV charging throughout their entire network in the near future, which won’t be welcomed by EV users here in the North.