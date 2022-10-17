More schools join Operaton Encompass

Schools across the Southern and South Eastern Trust areas are to join Operation Encompass.

The programme which is already operational across the Downpatrick, Newry and South Armagh areas, sees Police sharing information with schools where there have been instances of domestic abuse involving a child. This will allow officers to pass on relevant information to the school the child attends so that the right support can be put in place.

Operation Encompass is a partnership between the Safeguarding Board of Northern Ireland, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the Education Authority and schools, aimed at supporting children who witness domestic violence or abuse in the home. If the Police attend a domestic abuse call where children are present, they will contact the child’s school before 9am the next morning to share this information with their safeguarding team.

Across the pilot areas of Downpatrick, Newry and South Armagh, during the school year 2021-22, Police attended 306 domestic incidents with 586 children exposed to an adverse childhood experience. Consent was provided by parents of 450 of the 586 children, resulting in 450 referrals being made by Police to the Designated Teacher at these children’s school.

Incidents of domestic violence can be traumatising for children. Operation Encompass helps get children access to emotional support in a school environment where they have trusted adults around them. The information shared by the police is treated in strict confidence.

Across North Down and Ards, Lisburn, Armagh, Craigavon, Banbridge and Dungannon, a further 325 schools are joining the programme before it is rolled out across all of Northern Ireland. This includes schools of all types – Nursery, Primary, Post Primary, Special, EOTAS, Irish Medium and Independent Christian.

Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch said:

“The lasting effects on children who are exposed to domestic abuse can sometimes be left out of the narrative and we want to work in partnership to change this and ensure they are properly safeguarded.

“A child who is experiencing and/or witnessing physical, emotional and psychological abuse at home will go to school the next day often requiring emotional help and support, so it is important that our Education colleagues are made aware in quick time when a child has suffered or witnessed domestic abuse.”