1,710 people in NMD living with glaucoma

1,710 people in Newry, Mourne and Down are estimated to be living with the treatable condition

Over half of people in Northern Ireland (58%) don’t know what glaucoma is, despite it being the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness.

The shock statistic came to light in a survey conducted to mark World Sight Day (Thursday 13 October) by Specsavers.

It revealed worrying misconceptions around glaucoma (a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve) – 30% of people in NI don’t worry about it because they think ‘it’s rare’ while 17% wrongly believe it can be ‘cured’.

Alarmingly, almost a third of people in NI (29%) still don’t know how often they should visit their optician for a routine check-up and the same percentage either can’t remember their last eye examination, or have NEVER had one.

According to the RNIB 1,710 people living in the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area are estimated to be living with glaucoma. This is expected to rise by 23% by the end of the decade. There are also an estimated 3,600 people in NMDDC with ocular hypertension which, if left untreated, can progress to glaucoma.

Alison Dunne, Ophthalmic Director at Specsavers Newry, described the findings as deeply concerning.

She says: ‘Glaucoma can be symptomless which is why only half of those affected even know they have the condition. While it cannot simply be cured or reversed, early treatment can be particularly effective in slowing or preventing vision loss so it is crucial that it is detected at the first possibly opportunity. That’s why it is critical that we educate the public on glaucoma and the importance of regular eye examinations.’

A staggering 50% of all sight loss is avoidable[3] and Specsavers believes nobody should have to live with sight loss that could be avoided.

That’s one of the key messages in its latest report, released this week, entitled The State of the UK’s Eye Health 2022.

It paints a stark picture, highlighting the link between sight loss and an increase in risk of loneliness, isolation and other health conditions such as clinical depression, diabetes, dementia and stroke.

It also looks at the huge economic cost of sight loss and blindness. In 2019 this was an estimated £36billion[4] and, due to the pandemic, this is expected to rise by a further £2.5billion by 2024[5].

Expert contributors to the report include Glaucoma UK as well as Visionary, the umbrella body for local sight charities, which helped track trends in sight impairment registrations.