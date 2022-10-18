Community Activists efforts honoured through civic award

COMMUNITY activists John McCabe and Aislinn Campbell have become the proud recipients of a civic award that formally recgonises the outstanding levels of service that the couple have contributed over the years to help make Newry a better place.

Both John and Aislinn , who’s efforts have seen the likes of a playpark in their own housing estate of Drumgullion avenue brought back to life from a state of disrepair as well as the planting of over 30 trees and flowerbeds throughout the wider Newry area, were played host to by none other than the Chairperson of the Council Michael Savage at special civic reception in which the award was formally bestowed upon them.

Whilst he was understandably delighted at having been the recipient of such a prestigious award which formally recognises the efforts he and his partner have made to improve the welfare of the community in Newry, Mr McCabe also used the event as a means to also formally recognise “the efforts of all those in the community” who have helped both he and his partner Aislinn in their admirable work helping the community in the Drumgullion avenue.

“The award that I received was from the Newry, Mourne and Down District Chairman Michael Savage was called a civic award for outstanding service to the community. I mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say that I really, really appreciate being the recipient of this award. The award also recognises the efforts of all those in the community who have helped both Aisling and I in our work helping the Drumgullion area.”

Mr McCabe elaborated on why it is both he and his partner Aisling have decided to take it upon themselves time and time again to take a proactive effort to better their community, citing the fact that their altruistic endeavours are motivated by their own personal philosophy when it comes to dealing with challenging issues, which Mr McCabe refers to as “owning the problem”

“Aisling and I have a saying which is three little words called "own the problem" This is the philosophy that Aisling and I adhere to if we see a problem, we don't believe that there is any point in just standing and pointing a finger at it, our going on to social media and complaining about it. If it is in our ability to own the problem and deal with it then that is what Aisling and I do, we see a problem and we deal with it.”

Mr McCabe provided details on the various different matters that he and his partner Aisling have addressed through the application of their philosophy of “owning the problem”, which have included the refurbishment of a local playpark in their home housing estate of Drumgullion Avenue in Newry, as well as the planting of a large bed of spring flowers, or what John refers to as “flowers of hope” during the Covid 19 pandemic.

“For years I have been involved in community work throughout my life at intermittent time periods, however it did fall to the wayside for a few years due to issues relating to alcohol. However after some time I decided to get involved yet again with work to help better the community.

“My fiancé Aisling and I live in Drumgullion Avenue. We started off by helping out our neighbours and elderly people by helping keep their gardens tidy and cutting their hedges for them. This progressed into doing litter picks around the estate.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown Newry more or less came to a standstill so we held stalls around Easter, Halloween and Christmas where people could come and collect food and gifts and go straight back home again. Particularly on Halloween whilst Covid-19 was still rampant there was the danger of children calling to pensioners houses for trick and treating so the council took up our idea to makes sure that pensioners were not put at risk. So, what we did was put together goody bags and had a fancy dress event and distributed these goods through the stalls.

“The purpose behind this was for children to be able to go and collect their goody bags whilst there were dressed up instead of going trick and treating to old people's homes and putting them at risk of contracting Covid. It was the same case at Easter and Christmas.

“ During lockdown we also adopted a flower bed in the housing estate and we got bulbs and we had children within the local community come along and plant them. These were called flowers of hope. The idea behind this was that whenever the flowers sprouted and blossomed in Spring that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic was over. This is exactly what happened, whenever the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was over the flowers sprouted.

“Also the playpark in Drumgullion avenue was falling to wreck and ruin and there was no community activity at all. There was vandalism around the playpark and fires had been set in it resulting in scorch marks. So we started out by tidying up the park and by planting seeds in it so flowers would sprout so we took the park back. I also pointed out a wall in the playpark to a representative who works for the council and I said to him that it would be helpful that if graffiti that had been sprayed painted onto a wall in the park had been taken off.

“We had a workshop with local children in the area and we got a mural painted in the playpark. Since we are an environmentally conscious estate, they pickled a marvel comic hero called Groot who is a personified tree that is always changing. The mural has been there for two years now. We used this mural as the back drop for our stalls around Easter, Halloween and Christmas time.”

Personally expressing his gratitude for the efforts taken on the part of both John and Aisling to better the community here in Newry, was the council chairperson Michael Savage who wished the couple “every success with all their future endeavours”

“Aislinn and John you are outstanding community ambassadors and I want to thank you for the contributions that you have made and continue to make to our community. I am very impressed by your volunteering efforts and your selfless attitude towards improving our district and helping local residents. I wish you both every success with all your future endeavours.”