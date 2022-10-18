DAISY HILL AND CRAIGAVON HOSPITALS NEED OUR HELP

PATIENTS are being urged to leave Hospital immediately when medically fit for discharge by accepting the first placements which becomes available including the patient’s own home.

Just one of the measures put forward by the Southern Health Trust as ‘exhausted’ staff at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry and Craigavon Area Hospital continue to provide care and treatment to patients with emergency medical conditions attending Emergency Departments.

The last number of days and weeks has seen patients at local A&Es experience long and frustrating waiting times.

Increased numbers in new Covid 19 cases has added more pressure .

The Southern Health Trust are appealing to the public for their assistance when attending A&E Departments.

“Like other hospitals across Northern Ireland, both of our acute hospitals (Daisy Hill and Craigavon Area) remain extremely challenged. Our hospitals are working beyond capacity and many patients are waiting a very long time in Emergency Departments to be admitted to a hospital ward,” explained a spokesperson for the Trust.

“We are facing ongoing challenges in admitting patients and managing these pressures is a huge daily challenge for our exhausted staff.

“Most of the long waits in the Emergency Department are due to patients waiting for a bed to become available following another patient’s discharge. This has a direct impact on the length of time new patients who arrive at the Department will have to wait to be seen.

“It is vital that patients leave the hospital immediately when medically fit for discharge by accepting the first placement that becomes available including in the patient’s own home.

“The Covid-19 global pandemic is still ongoing in our local community. The number of Covid-19 cases in our hospitals has been increasing recently. We urge patients to help keep themselves and others safe by: wearing a mask, washing hands, getting vaccinated, staying apart and leaving the hospital immediately when medically fit for discharge.

“Our hard-working staff continue to provide care and treatment to patients with emergency medical conditions attending our Emergency Departments. Staff are doing everything they can to make patients comfortable and treat everyone as safely and quickly as possible. Please remember to Phone First if you are thinking of coming before 9pm to our Emergency Departments with urgent but not life threatening symptoms - Tel: 0300 123 3 11. It is absolutely vital that people only attend our Emergency Departments if they require emergency treatment and consider using other options (GP, local pharmacies, MIU, GP Out of Hours etc..) where appropriate.”

Sinn Fein MLA and Finance Minister Conor Murphy said that the DUP should get back into the Executive to help tackle the crises facing the health service.

Conor Murphy was speaking after Accident and Emergency departments came under huge pressure in recent days with some patients waiting more than 24 hours to be seen.

The Newry Armagh MLA said that patients on waiting lists should not suffer until the Protocol is sorted.

The Newly Armagh MLA said:

“Our emergency departments have been under huge pressure this week with some patients waiting longer than 24 hours to be seen by a doctor.

“That is unacceptable and our doctors, nurses and other health workers are crying out for help.

“They want an Executive up and running to help them tackle chronic hospital waiting lists and to cut the times people are waiting for necessary surgical procedures.

“It’s simply not good enough to tell people suffering in hospitals or on growing waiting lists for operations that they must wait until the Protocol is sorted.

“I am calling on the DUP to put first the interests of those who elected us. They should get back around the Executive table and work with the rest of us to agree a three-year budget and put an extra £1billion into health to tackle waiting lists and recruit more doctors and nurses.