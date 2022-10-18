Niamh and Sophie sing their way to the finals of Junior Eurovision song contest heats

ONLINE votes will be the deciding factor in determining which of two local girls will potentially represent Ireland in this year's Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Armenia .

Niamh Noade (14) from Lislea, and Sophie Lennon (12) from Mayobridge, have used their seraphic singing talents to secure a place in the finals of this year's heats, with the winner that will represent Ireland in the contest scheduled to be announced this Sunday.

Both Niamh and Sophie, who are proud students of Flynn Performing Arts Newry stated that for them it would be “an absolute dream come true” to represent Ireland in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

In Sophies own words for her “ It would be an amazing honour to represent Ireland in the contest”

“Having made it through to the finals of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest heats I am absolutely delighted, overall, the journey has been absolutely fantastic. It is not every day that you stand to be selected to compete in the Junior Eurovision song contest and it would be absolutely amazing to represent Ireland in the contest in Armenia. If I was selected to represent Ireland t would be an absolute dream come true as, it would be an amazing honour to represent my country in the contest.”

According to Niamh the fact that she would be able to play the harp, the national emblem of Ireland in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest would be a fact that she “could not get over”

“I am so excited and feel so privileged to have made it through to the finals of the Irish Junior Eurovision song contest, I just can't wait as it will be such a great experience.

“If I am selected to represent Ireland in the Junior Eurovision song contest it would be a dream come true. I would never get over the fact that I would be able to play the harp in Armenia at the Eurovision song contest.

“There has never been a performer who has played with the harp in the whole history of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, so it would be great to perform on stage in Armenia playing the instrument that is also the national emblem of Ireland. I would love to be remembered as the girl with the harp.”

Whilst having to sing in front of a live panel of judges in the heats for an event as prestigious as the Irish Junior Eurovision Song contest would be no small task for any muse, let alone two as comparatively young as Sophie and Niamh , thanks to the abundance of innate musical talent that they are blessed with, for them such a contest is just another step along the long road to realising their full potential as artists. This is a potential that both girls have only just begun to tap into, with Sophie citing the fact that she now considers the stage to be her second home. “Whilst I was performing in the semi-finals, I was thinking to myself that the stage is my second home. I loved the atmosphere of the heats and I wasn't at all nervous because everyone involved in the contest was so sound.”

Niamh also described singing in the heats as a “very calm process” with the only time she felt nervous during the whole contest being when she had to perform in front of the live panel of judges. However even then this proved not to be a hinderance to the young bard impressing the panel with her near mythical musical talents.

“Singing in the heats was a very calm process and I wasn't that nervous throughout the contest. I was slightly nervous when I went out in front of the panel of judges to sing on the stage, but afterwards it was all good.”