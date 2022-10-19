New-Bridge Integrated College Senior Prize-Giving

Students at Newbridge Integrated College celebrated top class results at Senior Prize-Giving.

Mr Paul Caskey OBE, Campaign Director of the Integrated Education Fund was Guest of Honour at Newbridge Integrated College’s Senior Prize-Giving event on the 29th of September. This event was a celebration of senior success of GCSE & A Level Students in their exams and this ceremony was opened by their Principal, Mrs Anderson.

In her address the Principal Mrs Anderson said, “There is no doubt that the students who are here tonight- are here because of their willingness to explore possibilities, to aim higher, and ultimately to excel in what have been a challenging few school years for all students, but particularly so for those students sitting GCSE, AS and A-level, some sitting exams for the first time in a post covid landscape.”

She continued, “Such amazing achievements don’t just happen, they are fulfilled through hard work and determination and most important a belief that anything can happen with perseverance.”

The awards began with awarding the Year 11 GCSE students, the top two students being students that demanded excellence in all GCSE modules because of the remarkably high standard for achievement. Top Boy is awarded to, “a young man who achieved GCSE maths in 1 year with a grade A*, followed by 8As, A Dist, A grade B, and a Grade C* in his GCSE Modules.” This award is then presented to student Jamie Kelly of form class 12LY.

The Top Girl award went to Amy Bryson. Ms McSorley praised Amy for her achievements.

“Amy achieved an A* in GCSE Maths in one year along with 10 A grades and 1 B grade in her GCSE modules. She is a model student displaying a great maturity and steely determination to succeed.”

Mr Walker then begins presenting the prestigious Year 12 subject awards for the highest in each subject and onto the top two students, beginning with the Top Performing Girl, “She achieved such impressive grades- an A*, Distinction*, 6A’s and 1 C* grade.”, This award is then given to student Kiko Jin.

The Top Boy went to Sam Moore. This pupil achieved, “2 A* grades and a C* in his GCSE exams and was awarded a Carson Prize for his Musical Piece, ‘Out of the darkness.’”

The Sands award was presented to a student who has an outstanding contribution to the life and work of the school, one student has contributed to many school events and represented the college on various occasions. This award is presented to Cara Scullion.

The scholar’s programme, also known as the “Brilliant Club” was a club in collaboration with Queen’s University Belfast and Trinity College Dublin which allowed select students to be able to work along with PhD students to complete a course, this year it was Music Psychology and these students achieved high results.

The Carson Awards were awarded in both Art and Music this year, the theme was to express ‘What integrated Education Means to You,’ three pupils received this award, Cara Scullion in art, Ronan Armstrong in Art and the Carson bursary winner who composed a piece of music, Grace Mathers.

The last of the awards are delivered to Top Girl and Boy’s in this year group, as there were so many high-achieving boys this year there are multiple. We begin with the Top Girl who achieved A* and 2 As in her A Level exam. Her Theatre Studies teacher comments, “This young lady was always a pleasure to have in the classroom.” This award is then received by student, Kyrah Cardwell.

Next are the 5 Boys who are going to receive Top Boy achievements at A Level. The first boy achieved 2 Distinction* grades in Double Award Uniformed Protective Services, this pupil is Callum Burns. Another pupil is someone who received 2 DIST* and 1 DIST, this was Jonathan Lennon. Our next Top boy award is received by pupil Ben Robinson who achieved 2 DIST* grades and a DIST. The final recipient of Top Boy was a student who achieved 2 Distinction*s and 1 Distinction, Matthew Skillen.

Then Mr Anderson said, “It is now my privilege to welcome Mr Paul Caskey OBE and Campaign Director of Integrated Education Fund,” this prestigious guest speaks to all the students and Mr Andreson stands up to close the ceremony with a musical performance from pupils.