£25 million development proposal to make Bessbrook Mill centre of village community

DEVELOPMENT proposals to the value of £25 million are set to make the iconic mill in Bessbrook the heart of the village community once more.

The proposed plans for redevelopment of the complex, which has been part of the South Armagh villages landscape since the 19th century, have been drawn up by MRL architects and Gensis planning consultants on behalf of the Farlstone Construction company who bought the site last year.

The plans, which are due to go before the council's planning department before the end of the year, include proposals for the construction of a mixed-use development on the site in which the existing mill complex is currently located through the retention and refurbishment of the buildings structure.

According to the pre-application proposal published by both Genesis planning and MRL architects the proposed development will accommodate for as many as 272 residential units comprising 214 apartments and 58 town houses, with associated facilities to support these residential units that will include two retail units, three office units as well as a gym and car parking facilities.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the proposed development plans was Barry Smith, a construction consultant working for Farlstone Construction LTD, who stated that once planning permission was granted for the company to redevelop the mill , he hopes that they will begin work on the site “within six months”

“What we are trying to do at the moment is put ideas together and work out what it is we are going to do with the pre-application proposal. Once we acquire full planning permission we will know where we will be with the project and what it is we want to do. After we acquire planning permission to carry out redevelopment on the site we hope to start fairly quickly after this. Once planning permission for redevelopment on the site is acquired we would like to be on the site within six months .

“The proposed redevelopment of the Bessbrook Mill is a £25 million project. Whilst this is a projection based of our own assessment on how much it will cost to redevelop the site, the cost of product is going up and down so it could be slightly lower or higher than this and this is a big development.”

Mr Smith was keen to elaborate on the many employment opportunities that will be created if and when his company does acquire planning permission to begin redevelopment on the site, not only whenever the proposed redevelopment is completed, but also through the process of constructing the new complex.

“I would say that roughly two to three hundred jobs will be created throughout the course of redeveloping the Mill when planning permission to carry out development on the site is acquired by Farlstone. Even now up to 50 people already have been involved in the plans to redevelop the site.

“This includes a number of architects from MRL who have around five or six people in their office working on the project. There are planning consultants working on the project, there are road engineers and civil engineers, there are water engineers and there are also historical monument consultants involved in the planning for the development as well.

“Not only that but jobs will absolutely be created whenever the proposed redevelopment of the Bessbrook Mill is completed. This depends on the nature of the firm which decides to establish itself in the proposed redevelopment. There are a lot of options, you could see a pharmacy setting up shop in the development or maybe even a doctor's surgery. Any business that decides to establish itself within the redevelopment will also help the people of Bessbrook. We want this development to help the area of Bessbrook by giving people the services they need as well the housing that they need.

“Also there already has been over £1 million pounds of investment spent to just take the project through the planning stage alone.”

Also commenting on the proposed redevelopment of the existing Bessbrook Mill complex was Ronan woods of Genesis Planning Consultants Newry, who provided a rough timeframe by which the proposed redevelopment of the existing Bessbrook Mill complex will hopefully be completed once planning permission has been acquired by Farlstone construction LTD

“For the proposed redevelopment of the site at Bessbrook Mill, we would be hopeful to acquire planning consent by 2023, this is the timeframe that we are working with.

“In regards the length of the construction period for the proposed redevelopment it could take anywhere between five to seven years before the project is finished.”