Consultation held to allay villagers concerns

FOLLOWING the publication of the pre-application proposal for the redevelopment of the Bessbrook Mill complex by Farlstone construction LTD a consultation event was held within the Mall suite of the Canal court hotel.

The purpose of the consultation was to address any concerns that the residents of the village may have regarding the company's intention to redesign what many perceive to be the last historical link that Bessbrook has to its industrial heritage.

Present was Mr Barry Smith who reassured everyone in attendance at the event that Farlstone Construction LTD had taken “all the concerns of the residents of Bessbrook into consideration” with the pre application proposal.

“We are aware that there are people in Bessbrook that would be opposed to certain elements of the pre-application proposal for the development of the site where the Bessbrook Mill is located, but we are also aware that there are a lot of people who would also be looking forward to it.

“The project is like any development, you will get people who will be in support of the propositions for redevelopment, but you will also get people who are not is support of redevelopment and we have tried to accommodate for everyone within the proposals.

“We have kept everyone who would have concerns regarding the proposals for the development of the site at the Bessbrook Mill in the know and we do not intend to build something that does suit the area. With the pre-application proposal for the redevelopment of the Bessbrook Mill we are not looking to reinvent the wheel and we have taken all the concerns of the residents of Bessbrook into consideration.

“What we are proposing to build is a mixed-use development, not just a site filled with apartments and houses but a site that has the infrastructure to accommodate for the people who will buy these apartments and houses.

Also present at the consultation event was a Mr Ronan Woods of Genesis Planning consultants Newry who reassured residents that the Bessbrook Mill redevlopment project is still in its “design stages”, with nothing yet to be finalised.

“To help the residents of Bessbrook understand the stage at which we currently are with the project, we are still at the design proposal stage and there is still a lot of design work thjat remains to be done.

“The purpose of the consultation was to present our design proposals to the public of Bessbrook Everything has yet to be finalised in terms off where buildings and specific structures are going. This is part of the design process that we have to work on over the coming months.”