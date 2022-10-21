Newry child sex offender gets 4 year jail sentence

A 43 year old man from the Newry area was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months at Newry Crown Court for a number of offences including sexual assault and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Kami Olkowski will serve 2 years 3 months in prison. He will be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Detective Chief Inspector Heather Campbell said “No child should ever have to suffer this type of horrific abuse.”

“For such a young person to speak up and go through the criminal justice system is extremely difficult. I want to commend them and their family for their bravery in coming forward and for working with detectives to bring this abuser to justice.

“We have specially trained officers who work closely with victims throughout the criminal justice process. We are determined to bring anyone involved in any form of child abuse before the courts to be made amenable for their crimes. We treat victims with the upmost respect and sensitivity and will work closely with them, even in challenging circumstances, to support them in any way they can.

“We will help you, we will listen to you, we will treat you with sensitivity. You don’t have to suffer in silence. Please contact us on 101 or in an emergency call 999.”