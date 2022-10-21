Trust celebrates summer scheme success

The Southern Trust is celebrating the success of their recent summer scheme.

Organised by the Trust’s access team and with the support of Newry and Mourne District Council, the initiative was the first of its kind in the area.

A total of ten young people aged 12 – 17 years old benefitted from the programme which offered a wide range of activities including African drumming, yoga and arts and crafts.

Colm McCafferty, Interim Director of Children and Young People Services for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said:

“We are delighted with the success of the summer scheme.

“It delivered a varied programme for the young people to enjoy and gave family and carers an opportunity for day respite during the school holidays.

“Thank you to Newry and Mourne District Council and Laura McGrath, Sport Development Coach who worked tirelessly with our community access team to ensure a high standard of coaches and facilities were provided.”