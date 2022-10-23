Brand new look for Cleary Crescent residents

A major 1.5m Housing Executive refurbishment programme in Newry has completed its first stage.

Renovations to 40 flats at Cleary Crescent are now well underway and the first batch of tenants are delighted with their spacious and modern new-look homes.

New kitchens, bathrooms, doors, windows and heating systems are being installed in the one-bedroom flats.

Work on the first phase began in July 2021 and the second phase is expected to complete next year.

Liam Gunn, Housing Executive area manager for Newry, said: “These flats were built approximately from 1966 to 1975 and are outdated and in need of an extensive upgrade.

“The work includes full electrical rewiring, new mains water connections and new flooring. The apartments are painted throughout so tenants have a pleasant turn-key experience when they return to their homes.

“A balcony was removed from the top floor and windows installed, which is much safer and warmer. The blocks also now have an intercom system with fob keys for access.

“There are ongoing external improvements such as new washing lines, fencing, and the tidying up of back and front areas.

“It has made such a difference to the properties and we are pleased to be able to present such high quality homes to our tenants.

“This is a huge long-awaited investment. When completed it will significantly improve the area and give a lot of comfort and enjoyment to householders.”

One of the residents, Patricia McDonnell, said: “I’m am delighted with the way my flat has turned out. I was able to choose my own kitchen and bathroom tiles and cupboards and I’m so pleased with the way it has turned out.

“It’s a completely revamp - everything is bright and new, and I love it.”

David Palmer, Housing Executive’s Regional Programme Delivery Manager, said: “I’m delighted at the level of service shown by the planned team as well as the quality of workmanship by the contractor resulting in the dramatic improvements seen at Cleary flats.

“Not only have the works enhanced the properties, but more importantly are the changes and improvements made to the environment, homes and lives of our tenants.”‘