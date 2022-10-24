Hospice Raffling £1,000 Worth of Home Heating Oil or £1,000 Cash!

The Southern Area Hospice is delighted to be launching its annual Christmas raffle, this year in conjunction with Safe Fuels in Camlough who have donated a very generous prize of £1,000 worth of home heating oil or cash alternative for the lucky winner.

The raffle will take place on Monday 12th December with the winner contacted immediately after, in perfect time for Christmas. Entries can be made on the Hospice website, or by calling Fundraising on 028 3026 7711.

Speaking about the raffle, Hospice Fundraising Officer, Bernie Murphy said, ‘Last year our annual Christmas draw raised an amazing £16,494.69, if we were to raise a similar amount again this year, it would help to pay for Hospice care for those patients and their families who will be spending Christmas with us at Southern Area Hospice. I would also like to thank the team at Safe Fuels for providing us with such a fantastic prize to raffle, we couldn’t do this raffle without their help and of course to all those who enter every year, good luck everyone!’

For more information or to enter the Southern Area Hospice Christmas Raffle visit; www.southernareahospiceservices.org