'Get Into Tech' Event to Promote Local IT Career Opportunities

Newry, Mourne and Down Labour Market Partnership will host an exciting ‘Get Into Tech’ event on Thursday 24 November, 9.45am-12.30pm at the Canal Court Hotel, Newry. The event will promote the various pathways available to start your career in IT, regardless of your educational background.

The event in partnership with Bring I.T. On, will feature a fantastic line up of professionals, who will give you an opportunity to gain an understanding of various IT pathways and careers within the IT industry, along with details on the fastest growing Tech jobs and the skills most sought after from employers.

There will be an opportunity to hear from a local Higher Level apprentice currently employed by First Derivatives, who followed an alternative pathway to employment. Local employers, to include First Derivatives, Norbrook, ReGen Waste and many more, will also be on hand to engage with participants regarding available opportunities.

Launching the event at Canal Court Hotel, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage said, “Get Into Tech is a fantastic opportunity for individuals to get guidance on how to get on the pathway for a career in IT, even if you have no prior experience or qualifications in the field. I would encourage anyone eager to find out more or wanting to discover as much as you can about the many career opportunities available, to attend. The possibilities are endless and you never know how far you could progress.”

Tech Recruitment Specialist and Digital Skills Consultant at Digi Skills, Julie McGrath said, “The IT industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Northern Ireland and around the world. It offers opportunities in every sector, multiple career paths, high salaries, and rewarding work. We must remember that almost every industry needs IT services to operate. IT jobs are not restricted to just IT companies and therefore offers a range of different jobs to suit various skillsets and interests.”

The Bring I.T. On programme seeks to address the skills shortage and employability issues within the IT sector in Northern Ireland. Margaret McCabe, Bring I.T. On representative confirmed, “This event will give attendees the opportunity to engage with local employers and will hopefully change their perception of what it means to work in Tech.”

To register for the event, click here.

The Council developed Newry, Mourne and Down Labour Market Partnership (LMP) with funding from the Department for Communities (DfC). It is focused on improving the district’s employability outcomes and labour market conditions by working with a wide range of partners, being flexible to meet local needs and helping to connect employers with employees.

For more information on the Get Into Tech event go to: https://www.newrymournedown.org/get-into-tech-careers-information-event