Mayobridge muse Sophie Lennon to sing for Ireland at Junior Eurovision

MAYOBRIDGE Teenage singing sensation Sophie Lennon will have the honour of representing Ireland at the Junior Eurovision Song contest in Armenia this year.

Sophie, who is in her second year at Sacred Heart Grammar school, was announced to be Ireland’s representative in the prestigious contest which is due to be held in Armenia this December after the finals of the heats to determine who would be singing for the nation in the competition were broadcast on TG4.

Sophie beat out her fellow Flynn Performing Arts Students, Clare Keeley (12) from Gilford and Niamh Noade (14) from Lislea after a rigorous selection process that lasted several weeks.

Expressing his absolute delight at his very own daughter being selected as the artist who will represent Ireland in this year's competition was Sophie’s father Marcus Lennon, who described the second Sophie was announced as being Ireland’s representative as being an absolute “pinch yourself moment.”

“Sophie is heading to Armenia this December to represent Ireland in the Junior Eurovision song contest. We really cannot believe it and we are the proudest parents in the world, as are Sophie’s grandparents. We didn't find out until everyone else did, we were just sitting their wating for the envelope to be opened and then bang, we found out, we just could not believe it. When they called Sophie’s name out it was so surreal and it took a few moments for us to fully realise what it is Sophie had accomplished, it was a pinch yourself moment.

“After this the phones started ringing and the phones literally have not stopped ringing from whenever Sophie was announced to be Ireland's representative in the Junior Eurovision song contest. The amount of people that called up and congratulated and supported her was fabulous. There was support from people all over Ireland.

“This is such a fabulous achievement for a local girl of Sophie’s age, to represent her country in such a prestigious contest like the Junior Eurovision song contest. The average audience for the contest is 33 million people, so 33 million people are going to be watching Sophie perform across the continent of Europe. Nothing can prepare Sophie for this massive stage although she is really, really, relishing the thought of performing on it, she is so excited.

“As a family we would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for Sophie. A lot of the people who voted for Sophie don't even know her personally so it is such a humbling thing to think that people took the time to vote for her, this is amazing. Sophie really wants to not only do her country proud, but she also wants to do everyone that called up and supported her throughout the heats proud as well.”

Having to shoulder the responsibility of representing your country in a competition of such renown as the Junior Eurovision Song contest would be a taxing enough challenge for anyone who has the prerequisite amount of life experience necessary to cope with an undertaking of such a significant magnitude, let alone the comparatively limited amount of life experience that someone as young as Sophie may presumably possess.

However, according to Marcus, Sophie’s young age does not in any way act as a hinderance to his daughter fulfilling her full potential as musician, with the proud father of this mini muse that would not at all look out of place within the pages of a book of Irish mythology claiming that if anything Sophie’s young age brings to her a level of excitement and enthusiasm for what lays ahead in her future that may otherwise be absent in someone of an older age.

“Sophie is a brilliant, unassuming wee girl and she is not anxious at all regarding the trip to Armenia, she is super excited. She cannot wait to perform at the contest and to perfect the song that has been written for her to sing at the Junior Eurovision so she can deliver a perfect performance. Sophie is young, so it is far more of an exciting experience for her were as an adult would be more nervous.

“She is a very grounded little girl who takes everything in her stride. Sophie helps out with her brother Connor who is 15 and has a global developmental delay requiring 24/7 care, and as a young carer she takes this role very seriously. This has given her a good understanding of dealing with stressful situations and overcoming difficulties.

“Anytime things get difficult in caring for Conor, Sophie just takes a step back, takes a deep breath and goes back to caring for him. Sophie would sing to him whilst rubbing his hands to help calm him down. So, I think the experiences that Sophie has had with Conor has helped her to mature quicker than your average 12-year-old girl because Sophie is always thinking about Conor’s wellbeing.”

Reiterating her father’s point regarding her lack of worry regarding the trip that she will take along with her family to Armenia in December to perform at the Junior Eurovision song contest was Sophie herself, who stated that she is only the “ slightest bit nervous” about representing Ireland in the competition .

“When they announced that I was going to be the one to represent Ireland, I was speechless. It was unbelievable.

“I am only the slightest bit nervous about representing Ireland in Armenia in the Junior Eurovision song contest, but I am also on cloud nine about it as well because I am so excited to go to Armenia where I will hopefully do my country proud.

This is an amazing opportunity and if I won the Junior Eurovision 2022 it would be a dream come true. Something like this doesn't happen every day so you have got to just the live the dream. I am so excited about going to Armenia as well, it will be a great time away.”