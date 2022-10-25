Narrow Water Bridge being "brought to life"

ALLIANCE MLA Patrick Brown commends elected representatives in the Louth and Taoiseach Micheál Martin for bringing the Narrow Water Bridge project “to life”.

Plans are underway as the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin confirmed the "Narrow Water Bridge will finally be delivered. "

Mr Martin spoke on Tuesday (18th) at the Annual Wolfe Tone Commemoration in Bodenstown. The Taoiseach stated, "Projects that have been talked about for decades are now underway. The Narrow Water Bridge will finally be delivered. We have provided the funding, engaged with local communities and will move forward with what is both a very practical connection across the border but also a powerful symbol of our future."

Over recent years, plans to introduce the bridge to connect Warrenpoint, County Down, and Omeath, County Louth have been delayed due to the lack of funding provided. However, it does appear that the plans will be put into action.

MLAs and local councillors welcome the introduction of this bridge and the benefits it will provide between the north and the south. The construction of the bridge is set to commence in 2023.

South Down MLA Patrick Brown also shares the enthusiasm for this new project. Brown believes in regard to cooperation this project will send “a very positive message” to the community.

Brown stated, "I think it’s a really important project, I think it sends a very positive message in terms of the cooperation between not just North and South of Ireland, but also the NMD District council area and Louth County council area. I commend elected representatives in the Louth area and also the Taoiseach for moving the project forward and ensuring that what has long been a dream and a vision in the area, has been brought to life and relatively quickly, in terms of moving forward a capital project of this scale as well. "

With the Narrow Water Bridge offering more accessible travel between the North and South the prospects in terms of boosting tourism for the area are appearing promising.

The South Down MLA exclaimed, "I think it will boost tourism, Newry is very much a choke point in terms of the time getting through the cityand Newry is ultimately more of an economic hub. Whereas, Warrenpoint and Rostrevor and then onto Kilkeel are tourism hubs and even up as far as Newcastle. I think Narrow Water Bridge can reduce that travel time and create that easy access into the Southern end of the Mournes. It will really drive more and more people into the area to explore all of the opportunities and the beautiful landscape that it has."

Brown also wanted to make reference to the capital projects that the Alliance Party are keen to see within the area. The Alliance Party recently brought a successful motion to NMD council. The motion was calling for funding support from the shared Island unit in the south for the Albert Basin Park project in Newry, a cycle express way on the Omeath road and Greenway between Warrenpoint and Rostrevor and also Greenway connecting Albert Basin and the Omeath Expressway.

Brown continued, "So the vision of that project very much to join up that whole area using the Narrowwater Bridge as a sort of lynch pin into cross border tourism and active travel in the area and really joining up that whole southern end from Newry City Centre all the way up to Rostrevor as an area that people can travel and cycle in and really get a feel for the area."