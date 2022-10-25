Rostrevor Literary Festival 2022

The sixth annual Rostrevor Literary Festival on Saturday October 29 will be headlined by the famous Hungarian/British poet and translator George Szirtes.

Festival is supported by the Arts Council NI and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

George Szirtes was born in Hungary and came to England as a refugee in 1956.

His twelfth book of poems, Reel (2004)

won the T S Eliot Prize for which he has been twice shortlisted since.

His latest is Fresh Out of the Sky. (2021).

George’s memoir The Photographer at Sixteen (2019) was awarded

the James Tait Black Prize in 2020. He is a Fellow of the Royal

Society of Literature, and a co-winner of the International

Booker translator’s prize (2015).

The Literary Festival programme will include Emeritus Professor Monica McWilliams whose recent book `Stand Up, Speak Out: Women’s Rights, Peace and Equality in Northern Ireland and beyond’ was published by Blackstaff Press.

Monica was elected to the multi-party peace negotiations, representing the NI Women’s Coalition and is a signatory to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

She was elected to the first NI Legislative Assembly and was Chief Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission where she drafted the advice on a Bill of Rights for Northern Ireland.

She currently serves on the Independent Reporting Commission overseeing measures for the ending of paramilitarism and continues to work on conflict resolution issues, including in Syria and Eastern Europe.

Ray Bassett will talk about his new book entitled `The Phoenix Park Way’ which covers the fascinating history and nature of this famous Dublin park.

Bassett was a member of the Irish Government talks team, under then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, at the multi-party talks which led to the Good Friday (Belfast) agreement. He was head of the Irish Consular Service 2005-2010, including relations with the Irish Diaspora. He is a former Ambassador to Canada.

Also on the programme will be multi-award-winning novelist, poet, short-story writer and playwright David Butler; plus Steven Sexton who has been published extensively in the UK and Ireland, and the US, and who won the Rooney prize for Irish literature; and Maggie Doyle the author of `Mountain Notes - A Nature Diary’ relating to the Mourne Mountains.

In addition there will be poetry entitled `Sanctuary: There Must Be Somewhere’ a collaboration by poets from several countries, led by Angela Graham and including Glen Wilson, Csilla Toldy and Viviana Fiorentino.

And in conversation will be Warrenpoint man Kevin Fitzpatrick, a screenwriter who has penned his first feature-length film, `The Last Rifleman.’ The film is about a World War II veteran who escapes from his care home in Northern Ireland and returns to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. This film stars Pierce Brosnan in the lead role and was shot this summer in Belfast, Dublin and northern France.

Also on stage to provide some music at this festival will be singer and musician Joanne Fox.

Festival lead organiser William Graham said today …``The stage is set for another diverse, cool and very exciting Literary Festival in Rostrevor, County Down on the shores of Carlingford Lough.

``Remember the date next Saturday October 29 at An Cuan, 44 Shore Road, Rostrevor - 10am to 5pm.

``Tickets are £10 each for the day and can be purchased on our Rostrevor Literary Festival Facebook page through TicketTailor.com.

``There will also be a free open mic event entitled `Take the Chair’ at Crawford’s Bar, Bridge Street, Rostrevor at 3pm on Sunday, October 30.

People are invited to bring a poem or a song.’’

The festival will take place on October 29 at An Cuan, Shore Road, Rostrevor 10am to 5pm).