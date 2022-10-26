Newry Clinic Named 'Best in NI' in Prestigious Health & Pharma Awards

NEWRY based business Mourne Scan Clinic is celebrating as they have scooped a Global Award for their ultrasound scanning services.

The family business (based on Bridge Street) provides a range of pregnancy, general and musculoskeletal ultrasound scans and was last week named BEST Ultrasound & Early Pregnancy Scan Clinic - Northern Ireland by The Global Health & Pharma Awards.

Now in its eighth year, the Awards are a world-wide initiative which highlights leading companies and practioners in the health and pharmaceutical industry.

Mourne Scan Clinic Director and Lead Sonographer Lisa Hughes said it was a “huge accolade” to be named by the judges for their Pregnancy Scanning services.

The independent judging panel assess nominees on merit and excellence, regardless of reach or size, to “ensure that only the most deserving and dedicated are acknowledged.”

Director Lisa Hughes said: “We were genuinely thrilled to be highlighted by the judges for the services we provide – particularly given the level of entries. We are a family business and my colleagues and I work hard to deliver the highest professional standards using the most advanced technology, while retaining a friendly and approachable environment for all our patients. To be selected in this category is a wonderful achievement for the entire team.”

First established in 2016, Mourne Scan Clinic provides a range of services including pregnancy scans musculoskeletal scans, general scans and non-invasive genetic screening services.

Most recently the Clinic has launched a new genetic Cancer screening test PreSENTIA in collaboration with the specialist clinic NIPD Genetics - making it the first clinic in Northern Ireland to offer this unique service.

This pioneering test is non-invasive and examines 19 heredity cancer panels, establishing any mutations in genes associated with hereditary cancers which can be passed down from parents to their children.

For more information on this and all scanning/screening services please visit www.mournescanclinic.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.