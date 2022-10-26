'We are going to take a standing ground because the mill is all we have left now.'- Mr. John Davis

FOLLOWING the publication of a pre-application proposal relating to the development of Bessbrook Mill a number of residents have expressed their concerns regarding the proposed developments listed in the application.

The pre-application proposal, which is scheduled to be presented to the Newry, Mourne and Down District council before the end of the year, provides details on the development of what Farlstone construction LTD, the company that purchased the mill last year, describes as “a mixed used development that will include the retention and refurbishments of the existing Bessbrook Mill complex.”

The developments listed in the proposal will see for the construction of up to 272 residential units which will comprise 214 apartments alongside 58 town houses as well as associated facilities to support these residential units such as a number of retail units, office units alongside a gym and a car park as well.

Whilst many welcome the proposed redevelopment of the site with open arms, viewing Farlstones construction project as a vital investment in the Bessbrook's infrastructure that will ensure there will always be adequate housing available for any and all who need it in the area, other residents in the village are more sceptical in regards the benefits that Farlstone's proposed development will bring to the village.

Chief amongst those who have voiced their concerns in regards the proposed development of the site is Mr John Davis who has called the quaint south Armagh village of Bessbrook his home now for over 30 years.

Whilst both he and many of his fellow villagers are not necessarily opposed to the redevelopment of the Bessbrook Mill site, in his own estimation, the residents of the village are “quite adamant in regards protecting (their) history and preventing (their) heritage from being taken away.”

CONCERNS

“Whilst we in Bessbrook would like to emphasis the fact that we are not necessarily opposed to the development taking place on the Bessbrook Mill site, we are quite adamant in regards protecting our history and preventing our heritage from being taken away.

“It first came to our attention that Farlstone intended to redevelop the Mill last year in 2021, this was when the previous owners of the Mill sold the site to the company. According to the plans laid out in the pre-publication consultation report that was distributed at the recent consultation event that Farlstone held at the Canal Court Hotel, Farlstone intend to construct on the site what they label as a "mixed use development that will provide for 272 residential units comprising 214 apartments and 58 town houses with associated facilities to support these residential structures".

Mr Davis was keen to elaborate on the rich history that is imbued into many of the landmarks situated within the Bessbrook Mill, in particular the weavers sheds that are currently situated within the complex and use this as a prime example as to why those involved in the redevelopment of the mill for whatever reason should consider retaining these landmarks for future generations to come.

“Initially we didn't have any concerns whenever the property was sold but according to what was detailed at the recent pre-publication consultation they want to demolish the weavers shed within the Mill and people within the village are very concerned about this. Granted the building needs looking after but at the same time Farlstone need to think about their relationship with the people of Bessbrook.

“The Bessbrook Mill was the cornerstone of the village for so many years. The Mill provided work for the people in the village and further afield and there was also a tramway established that would take the workers in and out from Newry to Bessbrook. Not only that but the owner of the mill, Mr John Grub Richardson also built the houses for the Millworkers which were constructed out of granite stone and are still there to this day. So if If you take away everything that made Bessbrook iconic in the past, then Bessbrook will lose exactly what it is that made it unique to start off with.

“We would like Farlstone to retain both the wall on the Derrymore road and to retain the weavers' sheds as they are all part of the history of the mill. We don't want to see the weavers' sheds nor the wall on the Derrymore road taken down because they are part of Bessbrook's heritage, people in Bessbrook are quite adamant that this wall needs to stay.

“The weavers shed within the site date back to 1885 and we would also like to see these retained as there was a very important machine that was developed in the weavers' sheds in the Mill that went on to become known as the Bessbrook machine. This machine was initially known as the Damass machine and it became world famous because the finest linen in the world was exported from Bessbrook Mill, so the location where this machine was developed should be protected as it is part of the mill's heritage.

“There has been far too much of the village's heritage that has already been airbrushed out of history and this is leaving nothing for the generation that will succeed us to look at. There are two mills in the village that have already been removed, those being Baileys Mill and the Flour Mill, and the bridge at Millvale has also been removed. So as times go on people are getting very frustrated in regards the destruction of the village's heritage and history. In regards Farlstone's proposed redevelopment of the Bessbrook Mill, we are going to take a standing ground because the Bessbrook Mill is all we have left now.”

CONSULTATION

IN an effort to assuage the concerns that many of the residents of Bessbrook may have in regards the proposed redevelopment of the existing Bessbrook Mill site, those involved in the project recently held a consultation event within the Mall suite of the Canal Court Hotel.

Whilst he states that there were indeed some positive elements to be taken from this meeting, such as learning that the blast wall within the mill complex that dates back to when the site was used by the British army as a barracks will be retained, Mr Davis says he is still not entirely convinced that those involved in the project will take all the concerns voiced by those present at the consultation onboard if and when they proceed with their plans to redevelop the site.

“There were not many representatives from the parties concerned in the redevelopment of the mill , those being Farlstone Construction, Genesis Planning Consultants and MRL architects. In my opinion I believe there could have been more people present from these companies concerned to help allay the concerns of the people of Bessbrook

“We voiced our concerns in regards what is going to become of the area surrounding the mill if Farlstone carry out their plans. For example what will this mean for the traffic situation in the village, and what impact will the proposed redevelopment of the site have for the environment of Bessbrook as a whole?

“Whilst they did listen to our concerns whether or not they will factor the concerns that we voiced at the consultation into consideration is a different matter entirely.. At times I think consultations like this are just ticking box exercises.”