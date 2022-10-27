Life and Time helps those in community through one of life's most difficult times

FOR many families who’ve experienced caring for a loved one at end of life they often recount a feeling of helplessness and worry for their loved one's wellbeing as well as a desire to carry out their wishes whilst also all the while coping with their own emotions in the process.

Conversations around dying and your own death aren’t usual dinner table fayre, so when faced with a situation where a loved one is at end of life, it can be difficult for a family to navigate.

However now a number of altruistic and empathetic individuals from the Rostrevor and Warrenpoint area have dedicated a considerable amount of their own selfless efforts to establishing a charity which supports families in the Warrenpoint, Burren, Rostrevor, Hilltown, Mayobridge and Rathfriland areas to care for their loved ones at home who are at the end of life.

Cicely Saunders, the founder of the modern hospice movement said: “How people die remains in the memory of those who live on."

It is this ethos that underpins the aforementioned charity organisation that goes by the name of Life & Time Care, whose sole aim is to enable families who have a loved one who wishes to die at home, to do so, with dignity and care with a level of service similar to what they may receive in a hospital or hospice.

The organisation is the passion project of a number of retired medical professionals from within the community including former GP Henry McLaughlin and Connie Connolly RN, and it aims to deliver nursing care to patients at end of life in combination with emotional support for the circle of careers, regardless of the patient’s disease or condition.

According to Dr McLaughlin, who was a GP in Rostrevor for over 30 years, the catalyst to establishing the charity grew out of his awareness of what he describes as a, “lack of support for patients dying at home, in particular the late hours of the night.”

“I was a GP in Rostrevor for thirty years and during this time I was aware of a lack of support for patients dying at home and for their families at night, especially in the late hours of the night. Current arrangements would allow for one or two Marie Curie rapid response nurses to cover the entire Southern Trust area which runs from Annalong to Dungannon. This operates alongside a GP out of hour’s service which is often under pressure.

“Marie Curie night sit nurses are also available as well but they are in fairly short supply and they cannot be guaranteed to be available. So I felt there was a gap for rapid response nurses to respond to terminally ill patients at home.”

Dr McLaughlin elaborated on how the services that Life and Time Care offered to the families extends beyond nursing care to include supporting careers, who when looked after themselves, can also have a profoundly positive impact on all those involved in the grieving process.

“Life and Time aims to offer families and terminally ill patients the same support as would be available to them in a hospice or a hospital. We are very much a community-based charity and to be able to help local communities in this way is a huge privilege. We provide on call rapid response nurses for all patients that are over the age of 18 who are - or are near - the end of life, regardless of disease or condition. Patients can access our services through referral by their GP, we have a rota of nurses, trained in end of life care, to provide cover every night of the year.

“Our cover lasts from 10pm at night to 8am in the morning. We have an amazing team of 40 nurses who were recruited from the community. They offering night time care to administer medication and offer medical advice, but also provide psychological support to the family of those who are dying which often goes far beyond the physical nursing care.

“Cicely Saunders said, "how people die remains in the memory of those who live on." We hope that through the service provided by Life and Time that the memory of a loved one’s death - for careers and their extended family - can become a positive memory, a death surrounded by love, delivered with dignity and care,”

One individual who had a personal motivation in becoming involved in the founding of Life and Time is retired nurse and now RN Nurse Manager for Life & Time Connie Connolly, whose own husband died in 2017, following a Dementia diagnosis.

“My motivation in getting involved in the establishment of Life and Time came from both a professional angle as well as a personal. My husband passed away in 2017 and I had first-hand experience of trying to reach out and get help during the night. My husband was diagnosed with Dementia at 49 and he was 59 whenever he passed. He became very unwell in the final weeks of his life and, despite being a nurse, I felt so vulnerable at this time – a feeling many careers have since described to me.”

“I had a file of phone numbers to use in the out of hours period but unfortunately there was no one available to answer my phone calls at the time. There are Marie Curie rapid response nurses on hand to help, but the geography of the Southern Trust is so big you could be waiting in some areas up to two hours for support. That feels like a lifetime when you have a loved one in pain or agitated in the middle of the night. The feeling of vulnerability is particularly enhanced at night when everyone has gone home and you are alone.”

“My experience really cemented the need for rapid response nursing service on hand to help during the night and following my husband's death I became very invested in supporting Dr McLaughlin and the rest of the committee to help them establish Life & Time Care services in our area.”

Connie outlined how the service operates for end of life patients who are referred to the charity by their own GP.

“Following a GP referral, one of our senior nurses will go out to meet the family and the patient to make an introductory visit. We explain how the service works and to reassure the family that all the nurses live in the area where the patient is residing so we aim to respond within 10 to 15 minutes. When we go into the home our message is very much that we are there for the patient, but we are also there to support the care circle around this patient.

“Our nurse on rota makes a nightly call to ask the family if they need support. They can call on the nurse anytime between 10pm and 8am and if we visit the home, in the morning a digital report is sent to the GP to ensure continuity of care”