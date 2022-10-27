Poppy Appeal 2022 is launched

The 2022 Poppy Appeal has launched today in Northern Ireland, honouring the service of the Armed Forces, and asking the public to recognise this by wearing a poppy and donating to the Appeal.

The 2022 Poppy Appeal honours the sacrifices the Armed Forces make, from maintaining peace around the world to providing support during disasters and the pandemic.

To mark the launch of the Appeal nationwide, the Royal British Legion is focusing on how your poppy shows you care and helps the RBL continue its vital work supporting the Armed Forces community. From wearing a poppy and making a donation, to raising funds or attending a local Remembrance event, however people get involved, they will be showing the Armed Forces community past and present that their service and commitment is appreciated.

Simon O’Leary, Director of the Poppy Appeal, said: “Our Armed Forces have always been – and always will be - committed to protecting us, our freedoms and our way of life.

"The Armed Forces community make unique sacrifices and contributions, despite having never met us; and the RBL supports them and their families both during and after their service.

"Every donation to the RBL’s Poppy Appeal helps us continue to provide that vital support to veterans, serving personnel and their families – we’re there for them for the whole of their lives.”

Helping to launch the Appeal in Northern Ireland is 13-year-old Daniel Ryan from Antrim. Daniel has been fundraising for the Poppy Appeal since 2020, when he carried out the RBL’s ‘11/11 Challenge’ – he gave up his PlayStation for 11 days, walked 11,000 steps a day, and learned to count to eleven in 11 different languages. In 2021, Daniel took part in the same challenge, with the addition of taking 11 penalty kicks per day.

This year, Daniel has signed up for the RBL’s online ‘Walk 121 miles in November’ challenge, and he hopes to bring his overall fundraising total to a fantastic £1,500.

Daniel said: “I decided I would do the ‘Walk 121 Miles’ challenge this year to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal – I cover a lot of miles in school and when I’m playing golf, and I’ll be able to go even further when I take my dogs Coco and Rico out for their walks.

“I wanted to support the Poppy Appeal because I watch the Remembrance service from London every year. I know that the funds raised by the Appeal go towards helping people who have served their country, and I think it’s important that they know we care and haven’t forgotten them. People have been very kind and generous towards my sponsorship over the past few years, and I’m proud to be able to help.”

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal takes place from Thursday 27 October until Remembrance Sunday on 13 November. This includes the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the March Past The Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday. Throughout this period, the charity will be remembering and paying tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the 70 remarkable years of service and dedication she gave throughout her reign, including as the Royal British Legion’s Patron and longest serving Commander-in-Chief.

To find out more or to donate to the Poppy Appeal please visit rbl.org.uk