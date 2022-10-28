Aggravated assault in Newry

Friday 28 October 2022

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in the Toragh Park area of Newry in the early hours of this morning, Friday 28 October.

Sergeant Reynolds said: “At approximately 12.20am we received a report that three men had entered the property armed with a knife, a metal pole and hedge cutters.

“They assaulted the occupants before ransacking the house.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested one man on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 25 of 28/10/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

