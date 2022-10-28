Collins Aerospace recognises longest serving employees at Awards Evening

KILKEEL aircraft seating manufacturer, Collins Aerospace has recognised the dedication and commitment of its longest serving employees by hosting a Long Service Awards evening at the Canal Court Hotel in Newry.

The awards evening, which was held on Friday 14th October, welcomed over 100 of the company’s current and former employees. It was an opportunity to recognise their contribution to the company’s growth and subsequent success in manufacturing innovative seating solutions for commercial and business jets, which fly on many of the world’s leading airlines.

Since initially launching on the site in 1966, almost 60 years ago, the company has contributed heavily to the economic prosperity of Kilkeel and its surrounding areas, and throughout its evolution, many of its employees have been a constant.

Its longest serving current employee is master assembler, William Wilson, who has celebrated 43 years of service. Speaking about his time with Collins Aerospace, William said, “I started working at the facility as an assistant storeman back in May 1979, but throughout the years, I’ve been lucky to have a number of different roles. The company has created jobs for many within the immediate and surrounding areas, and contributed to our local economy, not to mention local businesses and charities. It has been a great place to work – I’ve had a lot of job satisfaction and had the pleasure to work with many great people.”

Managing Director of Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, Stuart McKee, who himself was recognised on the night for 26 years of service, spoke about the dedication and commitment of the company’s workforce. Stuart said, “The success of Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel is primarily attributed to the efforts of all those who are in attendance here this evening.

“Our products would not be the success they are without the contribution of each person that has walked through our doors and become part of the Collins family in Kilkeel. I’m delighted to recognise each long service employee, all of whom have collectively contributed approximately 2500 years to the company. I would like to personally thank you for your efforts in establishing Collins Aerospace as one of the leading aircraft seating manufacturers, not only in Northern Ireland, but globally.”

Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel employs 750 staff over its two sites at the heart of the Mournes. The company is currently undertaking an aggressive recruitment drive across Northern Ireland.