Newry pre-school children consuming unhealthy treat foods - new START

Almost a fifth (19%) of Newry pre-school children’s daily diet consists of unhealthy treat foods including biscuits, crisps, cakes, sweets, and chocolate, new START campaign research has revealed.

The research also found that a child’s daily calorie intake from unhealthy treat foods increased as they get older with a quarter (25%) of local primary school children’s daily diet consisting of treats that are high in fat, sugar, and salt.

Currently a quarter of children aged 2-15 years in Northern Ireland are reported to be overweight (20%) or obese (6%), with the study showing that treat foods like biscuits, chocolate, soft drinks, and savoury snacks contributed significantly to the total intakes of saturated fat and added sugar among children.

The research which was conducted in May 2022 as part of the START campaign from safefood, the Public Health Agency and the Department of Health to understand the role of snacking and treat foods in children’s lives.

The START campaign, with the support of Northern Ireland Senior Women's International Captain, Marissa Callaghan, is encouraging parents to take steps towards healthier family habits by reducing the amount of treats they give their children and to give healthier snacks when children are hungry.

Dr Aileen McGloin, Director of Nutrition with safefood said: “We know that snacks play an important role in children’s diets, particularly so for younger children. However, this research shows that children are getting too many snacks from unhealthy foods like biscuits, crisps, chocolate, and sweets. We want to support parents to rethink their children’s snacks, both in terms of what they buy and what they give. Offering healthier snacks particularly during those after-school times during the week would be a good place to start.

“From listening to parents, we know this is really challenging because treats are readily available and so cheap. The cost-of-living crisis makes this even more challenging. But healthy snacks can be inexpensive, quick and easy. Snack ideas to offer include crackers and cheese instead of chocolate biscuits, or plain popcorn or breadsticks instead of crisps, or for straight after school, a low-fat yogurt or fruit instead of a chocolate bar.”

Dr. McGloin advised parents to go easy on treats during the week, buying less when shopping and asking relatives not to offer treats every day.

She added: "All families have different circumstances so it’s about choosing what works for you and your children and making a start with that and sticking with it. We have lots of practical help and support for parents on MakeAStart.org including healthy snack ideas and videos on how to make small changes that will make a big difference for all the family.”