St Malachys PS take on the Peace Proms

St Malachy's Primary School choir in Newry are set to be "popstars for the day" as they will be performing in the Peace Proms Concert on Sunday 26th February.

Peace Proms is a Free resource and choral education project for Primary Schools. The programme is tailored to ensure that it is fun and engaging for the children and allows a once in a lifetime opportunity to sing with a choir of up to 3,000 children and with a full symphony youth orchestra.

This is not unknown territory for the school as its their third time taking part as they did in 2018 and 2020. However, this does not diminish the excitement that the teachers and pupils of St Malachys hold for the concert. The St Malachys choir is taken by teachers, Miss Clare Jones and Miss Catherine McCartan every Tuesday after school from 3-4. Speaking with P1 and music teacher Miss Clare Jones she expressed how the children are a "credit" to the staff and pupils from St Malachys Primary School.

Miss Jones stated: "The children are a credit to us and obviously they have a lot to learn and there’s only so much we can do in our week. They are going home and learning the songs off by heart and for that myself and Miss McCartan are just so proud of them. We want to give the children all these opportunities since we know that they are so fantastic."

“"It's not based on ability or anything and there’s no competitive element to it, it’s just about going and having fun, about them feeling special, feel like popstars for the day.”

Miss McCartan (P3 teacher) could also not be prouder of her students stating," The Peace Proms is a fantastic opportunity for our children. It helps to enrich the children's love of music and boosts their self-esteem. It provides them with the opportunity to showcase their talents and perform alongside a live orchestra.”

Some of the p4 children are said to be quite nervous however their nerves are being tamed by the comforting words of the P7's who were in the same position back in 2018.

Miss Jones exclaimed: "Some of them are quite nervous because I think it’s in the SSE arena, but some of the p7s have been to it before, they were primary 4 the last time we went so some of them have been reassuring them and just telling them about how amazing it is."

Ellie (P7) stated is looking forward to returning to the stage for another year, she stated “'I did the Peace Proms when I was in P4. It was the best day. It's really fun learning all of the songs and I can't wait to go back this year!”

Megan is feeling the nerves believes it is going to be “a special day.” Megan exclaimed “'I'm a bit nervous for the Peace Proms because there's going to be a lot of people there, but I love all of the songs we are doing. I know some of them already and it's great learning new songs. It will be a great experience because I've never been before it's going to be a special day with my friends.”

Cailum (p4) is very much looking forward to concert and singing one of his songs. He stated, “I really can't wait to go to the Peace Proms. The songs are brilliant, my favourite is Hall of Fame.'

Principal Miss Mary Creegan also wanted to convey what a “fantastic opportunity” the Peace Proms will be for the children of St Malachys Ps.

She stated, “We are so proud of our school choir taking part in the Peace Proms. It is a wonderful experience for the children, and I know they will have a fantastic day.”

The Peace Proms Concert will take place on Sunday 26th February. Tickets for the concert go on pre-sale from www.ssearenabelfast.com on Tuesday 1st November at 10am. As this is a presale for parents and schools, the code required is BEL1PM. The St Malachy’s school choir will be taking part in the 1pm performance.