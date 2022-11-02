"It is not a matter of if but when" Dominic street resident issues dire warning to speeding drivers

NEWRY resident Sara O’Connell has issued a dire warning that if proper speed regulation infrastructure is not introduced on Dominic Street, then it is not a question of “if” a fatal accident will occur on the street, but “when”

Miss O’Connell, who has written personally to the Department of Infrastructure imploring them to introduce speed bumps and traffic lights along the road, claims that the problem of motorists speeding along Dominic Street has only gotten progressively worse since she first moved into the area in 2015.

So far, the incidents of motorists speeding along the road have already resulted in a number of serious accidents occuring over the past eight years.

These have included an elderly resident being knocked down by a speeding vehicle, a car that was parked on the street having been, in Miss O’Connells own words “absolutely destroyed” in a vehicle-to-vehicle collision, as well as several feral cats in the area being ran over by motorists.

With accidents resulting from speeding along Dominic Street seeming to be only getting worse as time goes on, Miss O’Connell fears that it is simply not a case of “if” a fatal road traffic collision will occur on the street she calls home, but “when”, with the concerned resident now calling on the DfI to introduce speed control infrastructure such as speed bumps and traffic lights midway down the street to ensure a fatal accident of this nature does not occur in the future.

“The situation on Dominic street is very bad and it is just getting worse, it really is a bit of a nightmare. Drivers seem to forget that Dominic street is a residential area, with a lot of elderly people living along the street as well as people on scooters and schoolchildren that also walk down the street on a regular basis.

“There has definitely been an increase in traffic over the last few years as well as an increase in speeding. I moved onto the street eight years ago and it definitely wasn't as busy, but over the last few years the road has just become progressively busier with cars speeding along it and because there are no traffic lights or speed bumps along Dominic street, there is nothing to deter people from speeding along the road.

“There are only traffic lights at the end of Dominic street as it transitions onto Bridge Street and there are also another set of traffic lights at the other end of the street at the junction with Francis street. However, there are no traffic lights or zebra crossings in the middle of the street so there is no safe place for any residents to cross.”

ACCIDENTS

Miss O’Connell was keen to relate an account of a number of accidents that have occurred on Dominic street over the last few years as a result of motorists speeding along the road to illustrate the necessity of introducing speed regulation infrastructure sooner rather than later to prevent a fatal accident from occurring on Dominic Street in the future.

“There was an incident a few years ago on Dominic street where an elderly man was knocked down. Whilst I did not witness this incident for myself, I saw the aftermath of him being picked after he had been knocked down. An ambulance was called for this gentleman. Whilst I do not think he was hit that hard, he was very badly shaken up by what happened. There was also a bad crash on Dominic Street a number of years ago near to the church caused by speeding in which a car was completely destroyed.

“There have also been three cats killed on Dominic Street because of cars speeding on the road. I brought the last cat who was hit to the vets and apparently it died on impact, this just goes to demonstrate the speed of the cars that are travelling along the road. Every morning I look out to see if there are any dead animals on the road because animals being hit on Dominic Street is just a constant.

“I know for a fact that one of the cars that killed one the feral cats on the street was speeding because it screeched its breaks in an attempt to stop before it hit the cat. The people who hit the cat didn't even stop to take the cat of the road, if this was a child, would they have done the same?”

Whilst Miss O’Connell was not willing to speculate on what it is she believes to be the root cause of motorists driving at excessive speeds along Dominic Street, she claims that this is a problem that is only futher exacerbated by the fact that by virtue of its very design Dominic Street is very narrow, a fact that is only compounded by employees of local businesses also parking their cars along the side of the street.

“Dominic street is very narrow, especially close to the church on the street, this is where the car crashed on the street before. This fact is only made worse because there are cars parked on either side of the street and this makes travelling down either side of the street very difficult. Over the last few years employees who work in businesses close to the area have also been parking along the street and this only makes the issue even worse as it makes the road narrower. Also, because there are cars parked along the side of the road, there is no structure or order to the way people drive along the road.

“There are also a lot of heavy vehicles such as trucks, buses and tractors and lorries that use the road as a shortcut and this delays the traffic coming up the road so it does become quite a nightmare especially during the afternoon time, when the road is at its busiest. Over the last few years there has definitely been an increase in trucks using the road as well as massive tractors coming down with haybales. I have also massive lorries having to reverse back up the Dublin road from Dominic street because they cannot get down the road and this blocks the road entirely.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Miss O’Connell concluded by reiterating her conviction that if proper speed regulation infrastructure is introduced on Dominic Street then this will, in her own words “ prevent a more serious accident from occurring in the future.”

“If the correct infrastructure is implemented then I believe that this could definitely prevent a more serious accident in the future because the way Dominic street is now, something will definitely happen because it is so unsafe. It is not a matter of if but when.

“There are no stop signs or speed limit signs on Dominic Street, however I think even if there were people wouldn't pay attention to them as we have put up slow down signs but this has done absolutely nothing and this is why I have contacted the Department of Infrastructure and have told them that the only way they can curb the speed of the traffic on the road is by installing traffic lights and speed bumps. There should also be some sort of pedestrian crossing implemented as well. However, this may not even be enough. I believe traffic lights and speed bumps are the only potential solution to this as there is nothing else that can stop cars speeding on the road. They will serve to make the road safer for the residents and pets living on the street as well.”

When asked to provide a comment regarding the potential introduction of Speed regulation infrastructure a spokespearson from the Department of Infrastructure responded that” having reviewed collision data which is provided by the PSNI, officials consider that Dominic Street has a good safety record compared to many other locations on the road network. In light of this there are no plans at this time to consider any additional road safety measures at this time.”

“Concerns about driver behaviour such as speeding, or parking which causes an obstruction to other road and footway users, or other inconsiderate behaviour should be directed to the PSNI who have the powers of enforcement in that regard. They can be contacted on their non-emergency 101 telephone number.”