Resurfacing scheme for The Glen, Newry

A £267,000 resurfacing scheme on The Glen, Newry will commence on Wednesday 2 November 2022.

The improvement work will extend from Bridge Street for the length of The Glen and includes resurfacing of the carriageway and upgrading of road drainage.

To help ensure the safety of road users and to facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate a daily road closure (Mon-Fri) from 9:30am until 4:00pm with the road open to traffic during the evenings and at weekends.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Completion of the work by 16 December 2022 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com .