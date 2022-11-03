Ghost walk tour showcases the spookier side of Newry

FOR those within the community who want to experience the spookier side to our fair city you need look no further than the Newry Ghost walk Tour.

Hosted by Newry native Martin Murtagh, the Newry Ghost Walk Tour, which is now in its tenth successful year of business, showcases some of the most eerie, macabre, and if rumours are to be believed supposedly haunted locales that Newry's dark and dimly lit cityscape has to offer to those who are brave enough to behold them.

From the Gallows Hill in Heathers park, so named because it is the site where those who took part in the United Irishmen's rebellion were mercilessly hung, drawn and quartered in 1798, to Saint Patricks Church, the oldest protestant church in Ireland wherein you will find one of the oldest graveyards in the city, if you want to maximise your chances of seeing a ghoulish ghost gliding throughout the streets of Newry, then the Ghost Walks of Newry Tour will be right up your alley ( no pun intended)

According to Mr Murtagh, who, although it may be hard to believe given his nocturnal profession, is a LinkedIn Business Coach during the day, the inspiration to begin curating some of Newry's most spine chilling and scary curiosities by lamplight whilst all the while wearing a top hat in the process has its origins in what he described as a need for “ a more neutral and shared history that is relevant to both sides of the community”

“Over the years I was fed up with the whole sort of political narrative of Newry's history and I thought there was a need for a more neutral and shared history that is relevant to both sides of the community and I believe the Newry Ghost Walk Tour facilitates this.

“In addition to this I have always had an interest in tourism and an interest in the paranormal and the unexplained. In particular I have always been interested in dark history and the history of Ireland is reasonably dark.

“ For example, there are things that happened here on this island that were outlawed one hundred years previous in other countries because they were viewed as inhuman or cruel.

“Furthermore, my own background is in Marketing and events. I have been in Marketing for about twenty years, running events and helping businesses. I have always been reasonably effective at doing this so if I knew I could get the product right, the rest of it, the marketing, promotion, advertising, building the community and buzz around the Newry Ghost Walk Tour this would come quite naturally.”

Martin was keen to emphasis the two key elements to the Newry Ghost Walk Tour that make it the perfect excursion during the season of Halloween and beyond for those who want to learn more about some of the most darkest elements to the rich and layered history that Newry has on offer. These being the fact that he has ensured that the Newry Ghost Walk Tour is as authentic to history as possible, whilst also affording those on the tour with many opportunities to be thoroughly entertained whilst being educated about all manner of the spooky and macabre elements of Newry's history.

“We keep the Ghost Walk Tour authentic to Newry's history by researching the stories showcased in the tour as well as researching the history attached to Newry and around the town. This has been important to us from the very beginning whenever we started the Newry Ghost Walk Tour ten years ago. We have spent time in the library looking at the old texts documenting the towns history.

“However, whilst we also try to remain as authentic to history as possible with the Newry Ghost Walk Tour, we also try to entertain people whilst we do this. So, during the Ghost Walk Tour there is plenty of entertainment and it is not all dark as well as there is plenty of joking around. For me it is a performance and I get the opportunity to entertain people for an hour and a half. Like I said whilst we do try to remain as true to history as possible, we are not historians, so some times you may get people who are on the tour and they will give their own take so in this sense the tour is participative as well”

Ofcourse as the name implies the Newry Ghost Walk Tour is not just a standard history tour in which participants are guided around the city whilst all the while the host discusses the deep and intricate history associated with each location featured in the event. One aspect of the tour that those involved would perhaps find the most appealing would be the prospect of potentially witnessing the manifestation of a spectral apparition from years having long since passed.

Based on past experiences that Mr Murtagh has had after hosting the tour for the past ten years, this could very well be a distinct possibility for anyone brave enough to accompany him on an excursion through the streets of Newry during an eerie and quiet night in the months of winter ,with only the soft light of the moon to guide your footsteps.

“On the tour things have happened that I cannot explain. We have heard footsteps and we have seen and heard stuff and there have been times where I have been convinced that stuff has been following me home. People have asked me if I believe in ghost and there have been things that have happened in my own experience that I can't explain.

“However, I have always had an interest in science and I always think that there is a rational explanation for everything. Whilst I wouldn't necessarily subscribe to the whole religious aspect whenever I experience something that I can't explain, I just think that maybe it is something that we just don't understand right now given our current scientific knowledge but given time maybe someday we will when we have more information.”