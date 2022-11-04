A1 closed after serious accident

Peter Bayne

Reporter:

Peter Bayne

Email:

peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com

Friday 4 November 2022 11:43

The A1 dual carriageway remains closed to all traffic between Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious collision. Motorists should seek an alternative route and those heading south should divert through Newry city centre or Armagh.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Newry Democrat

45 Hill Street, Newry

Co Down

BT34 1AF

Tel: 028 3025 1250