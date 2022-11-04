A1 closed after serious accident

Reporter:
Peter Bayne
Email:
peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com
Friday 4 November 2022 11:43
The A1 dual carriageway remains closed to all traffic between Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious collision. Motorists should seek an alternative route and those heading south should divert through Newry city centre or Armagh.
