Justice Minister dismisses calls for changes to Newry Courthouse

Justice Minister Naomi Long has rejected calls from SDLP MLA Justin McNulty to de-militarise Newry Courthouse.

SDLP Newry & Armagh MLA Justin McNulty said:

"I find it incredible that Newry Courthouse is still fortified as though we were at the height of the Troubles. Not only are the high defences and boundary treatments a complete eyesore, but it also projects a bad image of our area.

"I have formally raised this with the Justice Minister on a number of occasions, for the same reason that I met with Council Senior Management last month - because Newry needs a plan for investment and urgent attention to improve the appearance of our City Centre.

"The Council have agreed that this should be a priority, so I'm disappointed that the Justice Minister has demonstrated no interest in contributing to the regeneration and enhancement of Newry City Centre by de-militarising and normalising the Courthouse site.

In her response, the Minister for Justice stated:

“Physical security infrastructure at all Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service (NICTS) venues is deployed on the basis of regular security assessments, undertaken by NICTS, with the support of other agencies and expertise where necessary.

Where a security assessment recommends adjustment, upgrade or removal of any item of physical infrastructure, the associated monetary and non-monetary benefits are assessed at that time.

There are currently no plans to make adjustments to the perimeter wall at Newry Courthouse, a key component of the physical infrastructure of that building.”