Santa Dash is Back!!

This year sees the return of Southern Area Hospice Services Santa Dash. It is due to take place in conjunction with the Newry’s Christmas Lights Switch On, on Thursday 17th November 2022.

Prior to the pandemic it was an important part of the City’s festive calendar, attracting great business and community support and we are very much hopeful that it will be again.

The race, which is very kindly sponsored by Norbrook, will commence at 6pm sharp, from the main event space at Marcus Square on Hill Street, will travel along Hill Street to the Kildare Street junction and will return from there to Marcus Square again in good time for the arrival of Santa prior to the official Christmas Lights Switch On at 7pm.

Jane Dixon, Corporate and Partnerships Manager for Southern Area Hospice Services, commented ‘we are absolutely thrilled that this event can take place again this year, after such a lengthy break due to the pandemic. It will be great to see so many coming together to get involved in kicking off the festivities, in style. We would like to thank Norbrook for their sponsorship of the Santa Dash and also Newry Mourne and Down District Council for their support with the event. We look forward to welcoming everyone on the night.’

All monies raised from this year’s run will be in aid of Southern Area Hospice Services. Businesses are encouraged to register runners; those interested in taking part should contact Jane Dixon by emailing dixonj@southernareahospiceservices.org or calling 028 3026 7711.