Council plea to Prime Minister

THE cost of living crisis isn’t far from the lips of everyone and that includes the local Council Chamber.

Last night, Monday, Councillors debated the latest motion in an effort to put more pressure of the UK Government to provide help during these difficult economic times.

SDLP Councillor Terry Andrew, in his motion, called for a collective response from all Councils in the North to write to the new Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Proposing his motion, Councillor Andrews stated: “Over the past few months and due to variety of reasons and circumstances we have seen prices hike and increases on a wide scale tat have impacted severely on so many in our District resulting in hardship and unable to make ends meet.

“Newry Mourne and Down District Council demands that the Government put in place much needed measures to provide much necessary help and support to the residents of the District who have been affected by the Cost of Living Crisis.”

He concluded: “If this motion is adopted Council writes to the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer, also the other 10 councils in Northern Ireland enlisting their support for this motion.”

Meanwhile householders in Newry, Mourne and Down will receive money off their energy bills, shielding them from soaring energy costs as the UK Government’s Energy Price Guarantee launches.

The scheme reduces the price suppliers charge customers for units of gas and electricity, with support running until 31 March 2023 - providing crucial help to households who might otherwise face very significant increases in their energy bills.

It offers support equivalent to help already being delivered in Great Britain, which is expected to save consumers who use both gas and electricity around £700 this winter.

Households will see the discount on their energy bills from this month, with savings for October’s energy use seen in bills from November, and there is no need to apply for the scheme with support delivered automatically

Under the Energy Price Guarantee, energy suppliers will reduce bills in Northern Ireland by up to 20p/kWh for electricity and 4.8p/kWh for gas. The discount for households in Northern Ireland has been set to account for energy use covering October.

For pre-payment meter customers in Northern Ireland, the Energy Price Guarantee will be applied to the rate you pay for each unit of energy at the same rate as for all other customers (20p/kWh for electricity and 4.8p/kWh for gas), so the money put on the meter will last longer than would otherwise have been the case this winter.

Those not on the main gas grid and therefore use alternative fuels like heating oil to warm their homes will instead receive a one-off £100 payment. This has been calculated to ensure a typical customer using heating oil does not face a higher rate of growth in their heating costs since last winter, in comparison to those using mains gas who are supported by the Energy Price Guarantee. The government will set out the timing of this payment soon.