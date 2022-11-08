Extending Ireland's Ancient East 'a priority for Sinn Féin' - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said extending Ireland’s Ancient East tourist hotspot into the north would boost tourism and strengthen our local economy.

The South Down MP said:

“Sinn Féin has been calling for the extension of Ireland’s Ancient East into the north so that we can benefit from new and exciting tourism opportunities.

“The north-east region is steeped in rich culture and heritage from Cú Chulainn to Saint Patrick, Fionn Mac Cumhaill, Viking King Magnus and the United Irishmen. It also has the beauty of the Mournes and many stunning towns and villages.

“With the north playing a significant role in Ireland’s story from the beginning, it doesn’t make sense to stop that story at the border.

“Extending this key tourist area into the north east can boost the number of people visiting the area which will create jobs and strengthen the local economy.

“The principle of all-island cooperation in tourism is part of the Good Friday Agreement and aims to increase tourism to the island of Ireland; and to support the north to realise its tourism potential.

“Sinn Féin wants to grow all island tourism to protect and create good quality jobs and put money back into the pockets of workers and communities.

“By working together, we can unlock the huge tourism and hospitality potential here in South Down, attracting visitors, boosting local business and strengthening our all-island economy.”