Odd socks day for all ages

Odd Socks Day, an event that individuals of all ages can participate in to celebrate uniqueness, will kick off this year’s Anti-Bullying Week on Monday 14 November.

Encouraging everyone to get involved, Aoife Nic Colaim, Anti-Bullying Co-ordinator at Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) said:

“Taking part couldn’t be easier, simply wear mismatched socks for the day and in the process, you’ll demonstrate your commitment to stamping out bullying. In recent years over five million children, thousands of parents, hundreds of workplaces and lots of celebrities and influencers across the UK have got involved including Ant and Dec, Emma Willis, Brian May, Craig David, Sir Mo Farah and Annamarie.

“This year’s event, which is supported by CBeebies presenter, Andy Day and his band 'Andy and the Odd Socks’, has a focus on fun. This is reflected in the new song the band is creating to mark the occasion.”

Speaking about this year’s Anti-Bullying Week, Aoife Nic Colaim from Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF), added:

“Bullying affects millions of lives and can leave us feeling hopeless. But it doesn’t have to be this way. If we challenge it, we can change it. And it starts by reaching out, which is the theme of this year’s event.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to bring back our annual event to support those in schools, homes and communities here to reach out and support one another to end the bullying cycle. We all have a role to play; every member of the community must take a stance through behaviour and set good example.”

Local schools and children and young people’s settings are encouraged to reach out to the NIABF’s website http://www.endbullying.org.uk/anti-bullying-week/ to participate in Anti-Bullying Week 2022.